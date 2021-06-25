2021 College World Series: Texas vs. Mississippi State score and highlights

The second 2021 College World Series game of the day has begun with Texas taking on Mississippi State.

If UT beats Mississippi State on Friday night and again on Saturday, it will reach the College World Series' championship series.

Texas has been beaten twice by Mississippi State (47-16) this season. One of those losses was a 2-1 setback in the opener for both teams in Omaha.

You can follow action and the score from the Texas-Mississippi State College World Series game below.

First inning bomb by Texas' Zach Zubia gives the Longhorns the early lead.

Mississippi State gets their second score of the game in the bottom of the first inning.

A Texas sacrifice fly ties it up 2-2 in the second inning.

Another run by Longhorns outfielder Mike Antico and the Longhorns are up 3-2.

