How to watch Texas baseball vs. Mississippi State in the College World Series

The Texas Longhorns baseball team will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a second time in the 2021 College World Series.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT Friday, June 25.

The Longhorns lost their first game of the 2021 CWS June 20 to Mississippi State 2-1.

Texas enters the contest 49-16 overall. Texas defeated Virginia 6-2 Thursday to stay alive in the 2021 CWS.

Mississippi State enters the game 47-16 overall, and has yet to lose a game in the 2021 College World Series.

If Texas defeats Mississippi State Friday, the two teams play again at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, with the winner advancing to the three-game championship series that begins at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28.

Where: Omaha, Neb.

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, June 25

TV: ESPN

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch