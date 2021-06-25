Listen to Austin 360 Radio

How to watch Texas baseball vs. Mississippi State in the College World Series

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas Longhorns baseball team will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a second time in the 2021 College World Series. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT Friday, June 25.

The Longhorns lost their first game of the 2021 CWS June 20 to Mississippi State 2-1

Texas enters the contest 49-16 overall. Texas defeated Virginia 6-2 Thursday to stay alive in the 2021 CWS. 

Mississippi State enters the game 47-16 overall, and has yet to lose a game in the 2021 College World Series. 

If Texas defeats Mississippi State Friday, the two teams play again at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, with the winner advancing to the three-game championship series that begins at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28. 

Where: Omaha, Neb.

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Friday, June 25

TV: ESPN

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch 