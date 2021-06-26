Mississippi State 4, Texas 3: Longhorns' season ends in College World Series semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. — In the end, Texas' 2021 baseball season ended with hugs and heartbreak.

Tanner Leggett's ninth-inning single scored the walk-off run in Mississippi State's 4-3 win over Texas at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday night. With the win, Mississippi State (48-17) advances to face Vanderbilt in the College World Series' championship series.

Meanwhile, Texas ends its season with a 50-17 record. The Longhorns were attempting to reach the College World Series finale for the first time since 2009.

"Your season can be made in a split second and it can be broken in a split second," Texas outfielder Mike Antico said. "Tonight it was broken."

Over the first eighth innings on Saturday, Texas and Mississippi State battled to a 3-3 tie. But with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kellum Clark was hit by a two-strike pitch.

Clark was replaced by Brayland Skinner, who promptly stole second base. Skinner then raced home when Leggett laced a 1-1 offering from Cole Quintanilla into center field.

The at-bat was only Leggett's second in the month of June. Leggett entered the game in the seventh inning as a defensive replacement after Mississippi State pinch-hit for starting shortstop Lane Forsythe.

"(Quintanilla) hung one up and I put a good swing on it," Leggett said. "Wasn't a bad pitch, though. It was a good pitch. I was just locked in."

While the Bulldogs celebrated Leggett's hit, Texas mourned the end of its season. Quintanilla embraced catcher Silas Ardoin. Behind them, the Texas infielders consoled each other. Since Mississippi State's on-field party spilled into the outfield, Antico and Eric Kennedy congratulated some of the victors.

Texas players stayed on the field for nearly 50 minutes after the game was decided. Fifth-year player Zach Zubia was spotted scooping up a few handfuls of dirt by the first base spot that he occupied this season. Quintanilla did the same on the pitcher's mound. Third baseman Cam Williams took his phone out to film one last walk around the infield.

"The only thing that I'm disappointed in is this team will no longer be this team anymore," Texas coach David Pierce said. "It's the most incredible team I've ever been a part of and I've won a national championship and been (to Omaha) six times."

Texas had a chance to break Saturday's tie before Mississippi State did. In the ninth inning's top half, pinch runner Dylan Campbell got to second base with one out.

But the Longhorns could not come up with their fifth hit of the evening. Flyouts by Williams and Douglas Hodo III ended the Texas threat.

"We had a man on second in the top of the 9th. They had a man on second in the bottom of the 9th," Antico said. "They got it done, and we didn't and the season's over that quick. You blink your eyes and it's over."

The final loss of UT's season went on Quintanilla's record. After getting Texas out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth inning, Quintanilla allowed just two hits.

The 3 1/3 innings pitched in relief by Quintanilla were a season-high. So were the 49 pitches that he threw.

Texas had relievers warming up during various parts of Quintanilla's outing but Pierce thought his "pitches were sharp." After the eighth inning, Pierce told UT pitching coach Sean Allen that he wanted to stick with the Cedar Park-raised right-hander.

"I was more concerned about emptying the tank every inning and not how tired or how fresh I felt," Quintanilla said. "Just what I had and what I was going to give, and if it was 70 percent, I was going to give 100 percent of that 70 percent."

Texas got onto the scoreboard first on Saturday when Williams hit a two-run homer in the second inning. In the third and fifth innings, Mississippi State cashed in on leadoff doubles. Texas did the same during its at-bat in the fifth frame. The fifth double of the game — which belonged to Mississippi State's Logan Tanner — tied the game and chased Texas starter Tristan Stevens.

Around the bases: Texas went 1-3 against Mississippi State in 2021. The Longhorns' season both began and ended with losses to the Bulldogs. ... Williams was responsible for two of UT's four hits. ... Stevens allowed nine hits and three runs over his five-inning start. Mississippi State starter Will Bednar struck out seven over 6 1/3 innings. ... Texas turned three double plays.