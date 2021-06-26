Watch highlights from the Longhorns' third CWS matchup with Mississippi State

The Texas baseball team and Mississippi State square off again on Saturday night, and the winner will advance to the College World Series championship series to face Vanderbilt.

Texas finally won a matchup over Mississippi State this season after being beaten twice previously. One of those losses was a 2-1 setback in the opener for both teams in Omaha.

Tonight's game will mark the fourth time the two clubs have played in 2021. If Texas evens the record, they will play Vanderbilt in a three-game series for the 2021 NCAA baseball title Monday through Wednesday, June 28-30.

CWS game score after 7 innings: Texas 3, Mississippi State 3

Texas took an early lead thanks to Cam Williams' 2-run home run.

Texas added another run in the 5th on a two-out double from Mike Antico.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the 6th, but Texas pitcher Cole Quintanilla responded with a force and two strikeouts.

