Texas 8, Mississippi State 5: Melendez HR moves Longhorns move within a win of CWS finale

OMAHA, Neb. — Over the course of this baseball season, Ivan Melendez has hit his share of memorable home runs.

There was the homer that he hit at Arlington's Globe Life Field in UT's season opener back in February. He went deep in the NCAA Tournament against Southern. During a stretch in which he homered in a school-record six straight games, Melendez hit two balls that travelled an estimated 451 and 471 feet and another that cleared the batter's eye at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, those mammoth moments all became footnotes.

The 13th home run of Melendez's season was a three-run blast that lifted Texas to an 8-5 win over Mississippi State at TD Ameritrade Park. In its victory, Texas overcame a stunning eighth-inning collapse and kept its season alive at the College World Series.

The Texas triumph sets the stage for a winner-takes-all battle between UT (50-16) and Mississippi State (47-17). The winner on Saturday night will advance to play Vanderbilt in the College World Series' championship series.

"It's do or die for both teams." Melendez said.

After Texas and Mississippi State had played seven innings on Friday, a Saturday showdown seemed set in stone. Texas held a 5-2 lead. Then Mississippi State rallied against relievers Tanner Witt and Aaron Nixon.

Earlier in the week, Witt and Nixon had successfully closed out elimination games against Tennessee and Virginia. In the eighth inning, however, Witt gave up a double and walked three straight batters. After Nixon relieved Witt, the Bulldogs tied the game when Brad Cumbest singled off the glove of UT second baseman Mitchell Daly.

But as rain began to fall in Omaha, Texas quickly responded.

Mike Antico drew a leadoff walk in the ninth inning and was bunted over to second base. Zach Zubia was then issued a one-out walk.

That sequence brought up Melendez. Facing a full-count offering from Parker Stinnett, Melendez crushed the baseball into the left field bleachers.

"I knew when it came off his bat it was gone," Texas coach David Piece said. "He absolutely hammered that pitch."

Texas fans had plenty of time to celebrate Melendez's homer. After Stinnett walked a batter and Mississippi State made a pitching change, a weather delay went into effect. The two teams were called off the field at 10:39 p.m. Play did not resume until 1:06 a.m.

After Texas failed to add any more runs after the long break, Nixon returned to the mound. Nixon had thrown 12 pitches before the delay.

When asked to explain why he kept Nixon in the game, Pierce said that "I've been in that situation many times. I've talked to medical teams, I understand it. As long as you're not in any kind of stress situation, just want to keep your body loose or hot and basically play light catch about every 15, 20 minutes and just keep moving. That's what he did. He was ready to go. We were good there.

"It wasn't that difficult of a decision. It's something that we trusted with Aaron, and that's what we did."

Mississippi State got two runners aboard against Nixon in the ninth inning. However, Nixon got a groundout to shortstop Trey Faltine to end the game.

"We took a punch there in the top of the ninth and our kids came out of the rain delay and they were ready to play," Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis said. "They felt like they could win the game then. And I'm sure they're going to go to bed tonight and feel confident to play a great game tomorrow."

Now, Texas and Mississippi State must play for a fourth time this season. Mississippi State recorded an 8-3 win over Texas on Feb. 20 in the first game of the season for both schools. Texas opened its 37th appearance at the College World Series on June 20 with a 2-1 loss to a Mississippi State team that has been in the College World Series' last three fields.

Through a team spokesperson, Pierce declined to name a starting pitcher for Saturday night. Although he said he was still assessing his options, Lemonis admitted there was "a good chance" that Will Bednar will start for Mississippi State.

Bednar struck out 15 Longhorns this past Sunday.

Around the bases: Ty Madden struck out eight over a six-inning start. Madden allowed only one hit after Mississippi State's two-run, three-hit first inning. ... Texas struck first when Zubia went deep with two outs in the first inning. With that solo shot, Zubia became the ninth player to hit 30 homers in a Texas uniform. ... Antico drove in two runs and drew his nation-leading 63rd walk. ... Mississippi State threw seven pitchers in the loss.