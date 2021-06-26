How to watch Texas baseball vs. Mississippi State in the College World Series Saturday
The Texas Longhorns baseball team will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a third time in the 2021 College World Series.
The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, June 26.
The Longhorns defeated Mississippi State 8-5 Friday to stay alive in the College World Series.
The Longhorns lost their first game of the 2021 CWS June 20 to Mississippi State 2-1.
Texas enters the contest 50-16 overall.
Mississippi State enters the game 47-17 overall.
If Texas defeats Mississippi State Saturday, the Longhorns advance to the three-game championship series that begins at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28.
Their opponent would be Vanderbilt, who advances to the series as their scheduled Saturday game is ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Commodores defeated NC State 3-1 Friday.
Where: Omaha, Neb.
Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 26
TV: ESPN2
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch