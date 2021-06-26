Listen to Austin 360 Radio

How to watch Texas baseball vs. Mississippi State in the College World Series Saturday

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The Texas Longhorns baseball team will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a third time in the 2021 College World Series. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, June 26.

The Longhorns defeated Mississippi State 8-5 Friday to stay alive in the College World Series. 

The Longhorns lost their first game of the 2021 CWS June 20 to Mississippi State 2-1

Texas' Trey Faltine (0) throws to first base to force out Virginia's Logan Michaels (12) in the ninth inning during a baseball game in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

Texas enters the contest 50-16 overall. 

Mississippi State enters the game 47-17 overall.

If Texas defeats Mississippi State Saturday, the Longhorns advance to the three-game championship series that begins at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28. 

Their opponent would be Vanderbilt, who advances to the series as their scheduled Saturday game is ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Commodores defeated NC State 3-1 Friday.

Texas Ivan Melendez (17) slides home in the second inning against Virginia during a baseball game in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

CWS: How to watch Texas baseball vs Mississippi State on TV, live stream

Where: Omaha, Neb.

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 26

TV: ESPN2

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch 