How to watch Texas baseball vs. Mississippi State in the College World Series Saturday

The Texas Longhorns baseball team will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a third time in the 2021 College World Series.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT Saturday, June 26.

The Longhorns defeated Mississippi State 8-5 Friday to stay alive in the College World Series.

The Longhorns lost their first game of the 2021 CWS June 20 to Mississippi State 2-1.

Texas enters the contest 50-16 overall.

Mississippi State enters the game 47-17 overall.

If Texas defeats Mississippi State Saturday, the Longhorns advance to the three-game championship series that begins at 6 p.m. Monday, June 28.

Their opponent would be Vanderbilt, who advances to the series as their scheduled Saturday game is ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Commodores defeated NC State 3-1 Friday.

How to watch Texas baseball vs Mississippi State on TV, live stream

Where: Omaha, Neb.

Game time: 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, June 26

TV: ESPN2

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch