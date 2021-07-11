Detroit selects Ty Madden as Texas keeps its MLB Draft streak alive

Texas pitcher Ty Madden was selected by Detroit in the MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Madden was drafted with the 32nd overall pick. The selection of Madden — who perhaps appropriately wore the No. 32 while playing for the Longhorns the past three seasons — helps Texas extend its streak of having a player taken in every draft since the MLB’s first in 1965.

On Sunday, Madden was taken in the "Competitive Balance Round A" portion of the draft. The Longhorns last claimed a first-round pick in 2013 when Corey Knebel was drafted 39th overall.

In 2018, Kansas City used a 34th-round flyer on Madden. The Cypress Ranch High product chose to go to college instead of the minor leagues. A 6-3, 215-pound right-hander, Madden then flourished in the Texas rotation during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Madden only started four times in 2020. He went 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA. Madden pitched a two-hit complete game against Boise State and was the pitcher of record in UT’s win over No. 6 Arkansas at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

A year later, Madden replaced Bryce Elder as the Friday starter at Texas. The Big 12’s Pitcher of the Year and an All-American, Madden recorded a 2.45 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 137 strikeouts over 113 2/3 innings.

Relying on a fastball and a slider that he called his "bread and butter," Madden went 7-5 in 2021. Among his biggest highlights?

"He pitches with heart and desire," Texas coach David Pierce said last month. "I think he always has had that innate mindset and desire to be great, but he had to really hone his skills. Just watching him develop every single day, working from his delivery to his pitch sequencing to mastering pitches has been one of the reasons why we do this.

"He will represent himself, his family and our program and our university very well. I'm very proud of Ty and just can't say enough about him."

A third-year sophomore, Madden could conceivably return to Texas if he wanted. MLB.com has reported that the assigned (yet negotiable) slot value for the 32nd pick is $2,257,300.

If Madden signs, he will join former UT star Kody Clemens in Detroit's farm system. In 2018, Clemens was a third-round pick by the Tigers.