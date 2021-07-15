'I think we’ve got some unfinished business': Tristan Stevens to return to Texas in 2022

All-Big 12 pitcher Tristan Stevens announced on Thursday that he will return to Texas for the 2022 baseball season.

Stevens’ future at Texas was an unanswered question at the end of UT’s 2021 campaign. The 6-2 right-hander provided an answer in the form of a tweet that partially read “I think we’ve got some unfinished business to attend to.”

After being primarily used as a reliever in 2019 and 2020, Stevens established himself as the Saturday starter at Texas this spring. He won a conference-leading 11 games and posted a 3.31 ERA. The 111 1/3 innings that he pitched ranked third nationally. During one stretch, Stevens faced 113 straight batters without issuing a walk.

The pitching of Stevens helped Texas win the Big 12 title and reach the College World Series. The Longhorns went 50-17 but finished a win short of the championship series in Omaha.

The return of Stevens will help fortify the Texas rotation. Ty Madden isn’t expected back after Detroit selected him with the 32nd pick of the MLB Draft. However, left-hander Pete Hansen went 9-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 2021. Tanner Witt is also in line for a promotion after shining in the Texas bullpen as a freshman.

Stevens has completed five years of college but he did not participate in the Longhorns’ Senior Day festivities this past May. He wasn’t selected in a 20-round draft that wrapped up this Tuesday. Due to a redshirt that he used in 2017 and the season of eligibility that the NCAA froze because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stevens has a year of eligibility left.