Former Kansas starter Skyler Messinger to vie for a job in the Texas infield

Texas can cross Skyler Messinger off its scouting report for the baseball team at Kansas.

Messinger announced on Sunday that he will join the baseball team at Texas as a graduate transfer. Since 2018, Messinger has been a starter in Kansas' infield. He was a second-team honoree on the Big 12's all-conference team in 2021.

During the 2021 season, Messinger led the Jayhawks in batting average (.324), runs (43), RBIs (39) and doubles (19). Since the start of Kansas' 2019 campaign, Messinger started in 130 of the team's 132 games.

The arrival of Messinger provides Texas with some depth in its infield. Trey Faltine is entrenched at shortstop and Mitchell Daly hit .316 as a freshman second baseman in 2021. The Longhorns, however, will need a third baseman after Cam Williams signed with a Kansas City team that took him in the 19th round of the MLB Draft.

Messinger opened the 2021 season as Kansas' starting shortstop but he eventually made 55 starts at third base. Andre Duplantier II, who was injured this spring, also has experience playing that position. Murphy Stehly and Lance Ford backed up Williams this season.

Texas went 50-17 in 2021 and won a share of the Big 12's regular-season title. The Longhorns reached the College World Series but fell one win shy of college baseball's championship series.