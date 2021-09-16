Sam Ardoin, younger brother of Texas catcher Silas, commits to the Longhorns

On Wednesday night, Sam Ardoin announced that he will play baseball collegiately at Texas.

Ardoin is an infield prospect from Louisiana's Sam Houston High. He will be a member of UT's 2023 recruiting class.

Ardoin is the younger brother of current Texas catcher Silas Ardoin. In his second season at Texas, Silas Ardoin contributed 33 RBIs and scored 30 times. He appeared in 60 games for a Texas team that went 50-17 and reached the College World Series.

Silas and Sam Ardoin aren't the only athletes in their family. The boys' father, Danny, played in the major leagues for five seasons. Their sister, Erin, will join the softball team at McNeese State this spring after hitting .526 during her senior year of high school.

The Ardoins also won't be the only brothers who have ties to David Pierce and his coaching staff at Texas. Pierce already had Kacy and Kody Clemens on the roster when he was hired after the 2016 season. Junior outfielder Eric Kennedy has a sibling who pitched for Pierce in 2017. Current Texas pitcher Andre Duplantier II's younger brother, Jayden, will sign with the Longhorns this fall.