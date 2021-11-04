Upcoming baseball season at Texas to feature future SEC foes, trip to Minute Maid Park

A baseball season that the Texas Longhorns hope will end in Omaha will begin in Austin.

Texas released its schedule for the 2022 baseball season on Thursday afternoon. The Longhorns will open their 127th season of baseball with a home game against Rice on Feb. 18.

UFCU Disch-Falk Field will host 31 of the 56 games on UT's schedule. The March matchups that feature Texas playing Tennessee, LSU and UCLA are part of the 2022 Shriners Children's College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Longhorns will play 18 games against eight teams that qualified for last season's NCAA Tournament. Like Texas, Tennessee made it to the 2021 College World Series.

Nine games against five schools from a Southeastern Conference that Texas will be joining in the near future are also on the schedule. Texas will host Alabama and Texas A&M, travel to South Carolina and meet Tennessee and LSU at a neutral location. Last season, Texas went 4-7 against SEC teams.

Texas went 50-17 in 2021 and made its 37th appearance in the College World Series. The Longhorns fell three wins short of a seventh national championship.

More:With fall ball underway, Texas' Tristan Stevens has 'another chip to add on my shoulder'

Despite losing six players to the MLB Draft, the Texas dugout is still stocked with talent. Shortstop Trey Faltine, pitchers Tanner Witt and Tristan Stevens and designated hitter Ivan Melendez are among the Longhorns' key returnees.

2022 TEXAS BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Feb. 18-20: Rice

Feb. 22-23: at A&M-Corpus Christi

Feb. 25-27: Alabama

March 1: at Sam Houston State

March 4: Tennessee (Houston)

March 5: LSU (Houston)

March 6: UCLA (Houston)

March 8: at Texas State

March 9: Texas State

March 11-13: at South Carolina

March 15: at College of Charleston

March 16: at The Citadel

March 18-20: Incarnate Word

March 22: Central Arkansas

March 25-27: at Texas Tech

March 29: Texas A&M

April 1-3: at Oklahoma

April 5: UTRGV

April 8-10: TCU

April 12: Stephen F . Austin

April 14-16: at Kansas State

April 19-20: Air Force

April 22-24: Baylor

April 26: at UTRGV

April 29-May 1: Oklahoma State

May 3: Houston Baptist

May 6-8: at West Virginia

May 10: Texas Southern

May 17: Sam Houston State

May 19-21: Kansas

Texas will close out its fall schedule this week. The first pitch of the three-game Fall World Series is set for Thursday afternoon.