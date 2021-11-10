David Pierce on 2022 baseball signees: 'Texas fans will not be disappointed in this group'

A dozen high school baseball players will soon call UFCU Disch-Falk Field their home.

The baseball program at Texas announced on Wednesday that it had signed 12 prep prospects. Nine of the signees are Texans. The other three were recruited out of California:

Aledo OF Max Belveu

Palo Alto (CA) OF Henry Bolte

Liberty (CA) INF/RHP Cutter Coffey

Frisco Rock Hill OF/RHP Brenner Cox

Houston Summer Creek INF Jayden Duplantier

San Antonio Brandeis INF Jalin Flores

Sinton C Rylan Galvan

Lake Travis RHP Pierce George

Arlington Martin RHP Max Grubbs

Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) RHP Matthew Porchas

Waxahachie INF/OF Jared Thomas

Highland Park LHP Collin Valentine

"Texas fans will not be disappointed in this group,” Texas coach David Pierce said in a statement. “We recruit great players every year but the class of 2022 has a chance to be very special and give Texas Baseball continued success. It has a level of talent to step in and contribute right away.”

The Class of 2022 at Texas features five right-handed pitchers. Valentine is the only left-handed arm in the class. Two of the pitchers — Coffey and Cox — are regarded as two-way players.

Texas also signed six position players. Duplantier is the younger brother of Andre Duplaintier II, who will be a sophomore pitcher for the Longhorns this upcoming spring.