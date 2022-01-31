For No. 1 Texas, a veteran outfield and Tanner Witt's new pitch among things worth noting

With the first pitch of the 2022 baseball season just three weeks away, Texas held its first practice this past Friday.

Expectations at UFCU Disch-Falk Field couldn't be much higher. The Longhorns have been ranked first in the preseason polls compiled by D1Baseball and Baseball America. Texas also topped the Big 12's preseason rankings.

Texas is not lacking in talented arms. There are also plenty of experienced bats in the team's lineup. The Longhorns, however, do need to replace the six Texas Exes who signed professional contracts after being selected in the 2021 MLB Draft.

One of those draftees was Mike Antico, who was an eighth-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals. A graduate transfer this past season, Antico had a big impact during his only year in Austin. A solid center fielder, Antico hit .273 and he led the nation with his 63 walks. Antico's 41 stolen bases were the most for a Longhorn since 1996.

While speaking to the media last week, Texas coach David Pierce didn't seem overly concerned about remaking the look of his outfield. Eric Kennedy will remain in left field this year. Douglas Hodo III will scoot over to center field after serving at UT's primary right fielder in 2021. Austin Todd will then return to right field after receiving a medical redshirt this past spring.

This will be Todd's sixth year at Texas and Kennedy has been his teammate for four of those seasons. Hodo is a redshirt sophomore. Combined, those three outfielders have appeared in 368 games and recorded 1,240 at-bats.

"(This) may be the best outfield I've ever had," Pierce said.

Health issues have plagued Todd in the past and his 2021 season was shortened by a shoulder surgery. In order to preserve Todd's body, Pierce won't play him every day.

Pierce said Dylan Campbell and Murphy Stehly have both been working out in right field and are options to back Todd up on the depth chart. Both Campbell and Stehly can play multiple positions in the infield. They will be used as utility players this season.

Added to the arsenal: After making 28 relief appearances last year, Tanner Witt will likely join UT's weekend rotation this season. Pierce said that if the Longhorns had their first game instead of their first practice last weekend, Witt would be his Sunday starter.

As a true freshman, Witt went 5-0 with a 3.16 ERA. At the College World Series, Witt threw 5 2/3 innings of three-hit relief in an elimination game against Tennessee.

Witt told reporters that since he was working out of the bullpen in 2021, he relied mainly on his fastball and curveball. He started throwing a change-up more in the Tennessee game and Witt said that catcher Silas Ardoin has insisted that his change-up is currently his best pitch.

Witt is also working on a cutter that "looks good so far. It's still a work in progress."

New kid on the block: Fans won't see too many unfamiliar faces in the Texas lineup this season. Six of UT's returnees had at least 180 at-bats for the team last year.

Skyler Messinger may need to introduce himself, though. A transfer from Kansas, Messinger will likely be UT's third baseman when it plays Rice on Feb. 18. (Campbell and Stehly could also contend for playing time at a position vacated by the drafted Cam Williams.)

Over four seasons and 186 games at Kansas, Messinger posted a .280 batting average. He is coming off a season in which he was an all-Big 12 honoree who hit .324.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Messinger had 46 doubles fly off his bat at Kansas but he only hit six home runs. That last number surprised Pierce, who believes his newcomer could display more power this season.

"(He's) made some adjustments with his swing, maybe to drive a few more balls in the gap and maybe hit a few more home runs," Pierce said. "He's only hit six home runs in his career at KU, which is a little shocking when you look at the numbers with his stature."

Alumni and Augie: Texas will host its alumni game at 4 p.m. this Saturday. Admission to the alumni game will be free.

Speaking of alumni games, Cal State Fullerton held theirs last weekend. At the event, the Titans unveiled a statue of former coach Augie Garrido.

Texas fans know Garrido as the coach who led the Longhorns to national championships in 2002 and 2005. But before he arrived in Austin, Garrido won three titles at Cal State Fullerton.

Garrido passed away in 2018 at the age of 79. At the time of his death, Garrido was the all-time winningest coach in college baseball's history. One year later, Texas honored Garrido with the unveiling of a bronze bust outside the stadium.