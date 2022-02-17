Listen to Austin 360 Radio

2022 Texas baseball schedule: SEC's South Carolina, Texas A&M among repeat non-Big 12 foes

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

Texas baseball began and ended 2021 the same way — with losses to Mississippi State.

Few likely have forgotten how the Bulldogs brought an end to the Longhorns' quest for a national title via a 4-3 win in the 2021 College World Series

But Mississippi State also was the first team Texas played in 2021. On Feb. 20, a No. 7 Bulldogs team dropped the Longhorns 8-3.

Barring an unexpected season by the Rice Owls — Texas' first opponent of the 2022 college baseball season — that scenario won't repeat itself this year.

The No. 1-ranked Texas baseball team faces eight non-conference teams they played in 2021: SEC teams South Carolina and Texas A&M; and Sam Houston, UTRGV, Incarnate Word, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas State and Stephen F. Austin. 

How did Texas do against these foes in 2021? When do they play in 2022?

Texas baseball schedule: South Carolina

The Longhorns swept a three-game series against the Gamecocks in Austin March 12-14, 2021. The teams are set to play a series March 11 through 13 in Columbia, S.C.

Texas baseball schedule: Texas A&M

The Longhorns dropped a 2-0 decision to the Aggies in College Station March 30, 2021. The teams are set to play again in Austin March 29.

Texas baseball schedule: Rematches vs. other non-Big 12 teams

  • vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Texas won 12-1 March 2, 2021. 2022 two-game series set for Feb. 22-23.
  • vs. Texas State: Texas won 10-3 March 3, 2021. 2022 two-game series set for March 8-9.
  • vs. Sam Houston: Texas won 8-2 March 7, 2021. 2022 game set for March 1
  • vs. UTRGV: Texas won 15-2 March 16, 2021. 2022 game set for April 5.
  • vs. Stephen F. Austin: Texas won 9-1 April 7, 2021. 2022 game set for April 12
  • vs. Incarnate Word: Texas won 5-3 April 27, 2021. 2022 three-game series set for March 18-20.