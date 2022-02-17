2022 Texas baseball schedule: SEC's South Carolina, Texas A&M among repeat non-Big 12 foes

Texas baseball began and ended 2021 the same way — with losses to Mississippi State.

Few likely have forgotten how the Bulldogs brought an end to the Longhorns' quest for a national title via a 4-3 win in the 2021 College World Series.

But Mississippi State also was the first team Texas played in 2021. On Feb. 20, a No. 7 Bulldogs team dropped the Longhorns 8-3.

Barring an unexpected season by the Rice Owls — Texas' first opponent of the 2022 college baseball season — that scenario won't repeat itself this year.

The No. 1-ranked Texas baseball team faces eight non-conference teams they played in 2021: SEC teams South Carolina and Texas A&M; and Sam Houston, UTRGV, Incarnate Word, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas State and Stephen F. Austin.

How did Texas do against these foes in 2021? When do they play in 2022?

Texas baseball schedule: South Carolina

The Longhorns swept a three-game series against the Gamecocks in Austin March 12-14, 2021. The teams are set to play a series March 11 through 13 in Columbia, S.C.

Texas baseball schedule: Texas A&M

The Longhorns dropped a 2-0 decision to the Aggies in College Station March 30, 2021. The teams are set to play again in Austin March 29.

