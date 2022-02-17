How to watch: Texas baseball opens 2022 college baseball schedule against Rice

The No. 1-ranked Texas baseball team begins its 2022 college baseball schedule with a three-game series against Rice Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18 through 20, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

UT students get free admission to each game of the series.

The Longhorns, who finished the 2021 season at 50-17, including 17-7 in the Big 12, lost 4-3 to Mississippi State June 26 to end their journey toward what would've been Texas' first College World Series finale since 2009.

The Owls finished the 2021 college baseball season 23-29-1, including 11-20-1 in C-USA.

Texas and Rice haven't played each other since Feb. 16, 2020. The Longhorns won that game 5-4.

How to watch Texas baseball vs. Rice Owls

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18; 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19; 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: The Horn, 104.9 FM

