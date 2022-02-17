Listen to Austin 360 Radio

How to watch: Texas baseball opens 2022 college baseball schedule against Rice

Robb Hibbard
Hookem

The No. 1-ranked Texas baseball team begins its 2022 college baseball schedule with a three-game series against Rice Friday through Sunday, Feb. 18 through 20, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

UT students get free admission to each game of the series. 

The Longhorns, who finished the 2021 season at 50-17, including 17-7 in the Big 12, lost 4-3 to Mississippi State June 26 to end their journey toward what would've been Texas' first College World Series finale since 2009. 

The Owls finished the 2021 college baseball season 23-29-1, including 11-20-1 in C-USA. 

Texas and Rice haven't played each other since Feb. 16, 2020. The Longhorns won that game 5-4

Two Texas fans watch the sun come out as the weather clears for start of the baseball game between Texas and Virginia in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.

How to watch Texas baseball vs. Rice Owls

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18; 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19; 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: The Horn, 104.9 FM

