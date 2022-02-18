Determined to 'earn that ranking in everything we do,' No. 1 Texas routs Rice in opener

No. 1 got its first one.

Led by Pete Hansen's arm and Silas Ardoin's bat, Texas opened its 2022 baseball season with a 7-0 victory over Rice. The seven-run win was UT's most-lopsided triumph in a season opener since 2011.

Texas entered the season as the top-ranked team in the preseason poll released by D1Baseball. The Longhorns also topped Baseball America and USA Today's preseason predictions.

"We're going to earn that ranking in everything we do," Hansen said. "As long as we keep winning games and doing the things we need to do, it's going to be a lot of fun."

Facing a quartet of Rice pitchers on Friday night, Texas produced eight hits. Half of those hits resulted in extra bases.

The first hit of UT's season was a one-out triple by Eric Kennedy in the first inning, and Kennedy later scored the Longhorns' first run on a groundout by teammate Ivan Melendez. The following inning, Ardoin's solo homer gave Texas a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth frame, Texas scored three times in the fourth frame on an Owl error, wild pitch and sacrifice fly. The next inning, Ardoin struck again with a two-run double.

Last season, Texas scored a total of seven runs over its first four games. Hansen, though, didn't need all of the run support that his offense provided in front of an announced crowd of 7,355.

Hansen opened his third year at Texas with six shutout innings. Over a 78-pitch outing, Hansen allowed three hits and issued one walk. Relying on a slider, curveball and fastball, Hansen struck out eight Owls.

"Pete did his thing," said Ardoin, who is UT's third-year catcher. "He gets on the mound, he competes. That's his best feature."

The first left-handed pitcher to start on Opening Day for Texas since Austin Wood in 2008, Hansen twice flirted with danger on Friday. He stranded Austin Bulman at third base in the second inning with a strikeout. With Justin Long on third base in the fifth inning, Hansen got a groundout to end the threat.

"Just trust my defense, knowing that if they put the ball in play, they're going to make a play behind me," Hansen said. "I didn't really feel that pressure to do too much. I just trusted my stuff and executed where I needed to put the pitch."

Texas relievers Travis Sthele and Jared Southard combined to allow two hits over the first three innings. Rice, which went 23-29-1 last season, was led by Guy Garibay's two hits.

Key play: Ardoin finished the game needing just a triple to complete the hitting cycle. It was the second three-hit game of his career.

His biggest swing was his first. Facing a 2-0 count from Rice pitcher Cooper Chandler in the second inning, Ardoin crushed a fastball over the fence in left field.

Last season, Ardoin hit .239 with one home run and 33 RBIs. At a media availability this week, however, Texas coach David Pierce predicted that Ardoin would have a bigger impact in the Longhorn lineup.

"I think you're going to see a true hitter in Silas Ardoin," Pierce said. "He's a much better hitter than he was even a year ago. He came in with a pedigree of being a good hitter and I think we'll see a lot of that this year."

Notable Number: 6. For the sixth time in his collegiate career, Austin Todd started for Texas in the outfield on Opening Day.

At the plate, Todd went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk against Rice. Defensively, he ran down a long fly ball to end the fourth inning. All-time, Todd is hitting .318 with five RBIs on Opening Day. He recorded at least one hit in each of UT's last five openers.

Because of a shoulder injury that limited him to six games, Todd took a medical redshirt last season. The 2020 campaign also didn't count against Todd's eligibility because of the NCAA's decision to forgive that pandemic-shortened season for all its athletes.

Up next: Texas (1-0) and Rice (0-1) will return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Texas senior Tristan Stevens (11-3, 3.31 ERA in 2021) will be opposed by Rice left-hander Brandon Deskins (3-4, 3.88).