No. 1 Texas walks past Rice as Tristan Stevens picks up where he left off in 2021

Last month, Texas pitcher Tristan Stevens was a unanimous addition on the Big 12's preseason team.

None of the Big 12 ballots were filled out by any coaches at Rice. After Saturday, though, it is doubtful that the Owls would have had any objections to Stevens' selection. A solid start by Stevens led No. 1 Texas in a 15-1 victory at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

With the victory, Texas improved to 2-0 on the young season.

"It is a good start," Stevens said. "We just want to take it one day at a time. This is what we expect going into it. Now our focus is going for the sweep tomorrow."

During what was a breakthrough campaign in 2021, Stevens led the Big 12 with his 11 wins. The 111 1/3 innings that he pitched were the nation's third-highest total.

A sixth-year senior, Stevens worked six shutout innings in his first start of the 2022 season. He gave up four hits, walked two batters and struck out three Owls.

"Honestly, I didn't feel like I had my stuff today," Stevens said. "That was just more of a nitty-gritty, get after it, stay with my approach, knowing that I really didn't feel like I had my best stuff but still trying to be an attacker. I think that's what got me through the outing."

Texas didn't need much offense against Rice (0-2). The Longhorns still scored at least one run in every inning between the third and seventh sessions. The game, though, was blown open during a fifth inning that saw Texas turn a 4-0 lead into a 10-run advantage.

After UT's first two batters in the fifth inning struck out while looking at pitches, Rice issued five straight walks. Texas drew four of those walks on a full-count offering. Two of those free passes forced in a run.

After Texas completed the two-out walk-a-thon, Trey Faltine and Murphy Stehly both contributed two-run doubles to the cause. For good measure, the Longhorns drew one more walk before the inning ended.

During a half-inning that lasted around 40 minutes, three Rice pitchers threw 60 pitches. For comparison's sake, Stevens threw 67 pitches in his entire start.

"We led the country in base on balls last year, but we also have done a good job with guys in scoring position," UT coach David Pierce said. "I just think they are buying into a good approach."

In the blowout win, Texas emptied its bench. Position players Ace Whitehead, Kimble Schuessler, Gavin Kash and Jack O'Dowd all made their Texas debuts in the later innings on Saturday.

Texas also got a one-inning appearance out of the bullpen from Andre Duplantier II, who struck out two of the three batters he faced. Duplantier led the Longhorns in saves during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season but he missed the 2021 campaign with an elbow injury.

Key play: During the long fifth inning, a fan walking on the concourse made a one-handed snag of a foul ball without spilling much of his beer. And while that may have been the afternoon's best catch, it wasn't the top defensive highlight.

With two outs in the third inning, Rice was poised to score the first run of the game. With Drew Woodcox on first base, Guy Garibay laced a double to a gap in right field.

After the baseball caromed off the fence, Texas center fielder Douglas Hodo III quickly threw it to second baseman Mitchell Daly. With Woodcox heading home, Daly fired the relay throw to catcher Silas Ardoin and the Rice runner was tagged out.

That play extended UT's season-opening shutout streak to 12 innings. That streak eventually ended in the ninth inning. That was the longest scoreless run to start a season since UT blanked both Hardin-Simmons and Stephen F. Austin over its first two games in 1992.

Notable Number: 7,355. For Saturday's game, Texas reported a crowd of 7,186. That was a few fans less than an announced crowd of 7,355 for Friday's opener.

Friday's crowd was the largest to see a season opener at the stadium. Only two games played at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in February — UT's 11-4 win over Arizona State on Feb. 10, 1990 (7,782 ) and a 9-5 win over the Sun Devils a day later (7,616) — topped the announced attendance of the Texas-Rice game.

Friday's crowd ranked 43rd among the all-time crowds at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Up next: The series finale for Texas and Rice is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday. After making 28 relief appearances as a freshman, UT sophomore Tanner Witt will make his first career start. Thomas Burbank, who was on the Texas roster in 2019, is Rice's scheduled starter.