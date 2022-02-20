Ivan Melendez and Trey Faltine power No. 1 Texas baseball to season-opening sweep of Rice

After having the Rice Owls and thousands of fans over at their place this weekend, the Texas Longhorns got out their brooms on Sunday.

Ivan Melendez crushed two baseballs and Trey Faltine also homered as Texas obliterated Rice in the finale of a season-opening series at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. A 14-2 win completed the top-ranked Longhorns' sweep of the visiting Owls.

Sunday's shellacking was recorded in front of an announced crowd of 7,039. The 21,580 fans claimed by UT for its three games this weekend were a program record for a season-opening series.

"I knew we were going to win but we were blowing them out of the water," Melendez said. "I was happy for everybody."

A solo home run by Rice's Austin Bulman in the first inning actually had Texas (3-0) facing its first deficit of the season. The Longhorns responded to Rice (0-3) with two runs in the inning's bottom half.

Texas held onto that 2-1 lead for a little while before it gained some breathing room in the fourth frame. A solo homer by Faltine jumpstarted the UT offense. Melendez later added a three-run blast.

Faltine's homer punctuated what was a successful weekend for the third-year shortstop. Against the Owls, Faltine went 5-for-13. He drove in six runs and had four extra-base hits. In UT's opener, Faltine tripled for the first time in his collegiate career. He was responsible for two doubles on Saturday.

"He's got a good swing, he's just got to swing at the right pitches and not think too big and it will happen for him," Texas coach David Pierce said. "I thought he did a great job swinging the bat and he showed some patience."

Meanwhile, Melendez had gone hitless in the first seven at-bats of his season. His first hit, however, sailed over the batter's eye in centerfield and traveled an estimated 451 feet.

Melendez transferred to Texas last season and led the Longhorns with his 13 homers. Three of his homers in a UT uniform are now considered "Monster Shots" in the program's record book. Texas counts a "Monster Shot" as a homer that clears or bounces off the 28-foot wall in center field at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Only 45 "Monster Shots" have happened in the Longhorns' history. Melendez is the first Texas batter to hit three of those deep homers.

"He's special, that's why you see the balls go that far," Faltine said. "He's a special talent. I've never seen anything like it."

In the sixth inning, Melendez clubbed another three-run homer. That moonshot wasn't considered a "Monster Shot" since it wasn't hit to center field. It did sail an estimated 447 feet and nearly hit the scoreboard in left field.

"It looks effortless," Pierce said. "It looks like he's taking a nice, easy swing and the ball just jumps."

Facing an overmatched Rice team that started ex-UT pitcher Thomas Burbank, Texas divvied up its 13 hits among eight players on Sunday. Texas also drew 13 walks. Three of those free passes were issued with the bases loaded.

The pitchers on the Texas roster fared better. In his first collegiate start, sophomore Tanner Witt allowed five hits over five innings. Luke Harrison, Daniel Blair, Lebarron Johnson and Aaron Nixon all pitched an inning of relief.

Key play: With one out in the first inning, Texas loaded the bases. A fly ball off Silas Ardoin's bat then brought in two runs.

After Antonio Cruz caught Ardoin's flyout in shallow right field, all three runners tagged and Eric Kennedy got home safely. Rice caught Mitchell Daly in a pickle on the play, but Daly eventually got back to first base safely. To add insult to injury for an Owl team that could have gotten out of the inning with a successful rundown, Melendez scooted home after starting the sequence at second base.

That flyout gave Texas a 2-1 lead. The crowd wasn't able to see the new score on the scoreboard in right field, however.

In fact, that scoreboard at UFCU Disch-Falk Field was turned off all weekend. Drew Martin, the executive senior associate athletics director at Texas, explained on Twitter that because of "supply chain delays," the scoreboard will be inoperable all year. It will be replaced before the 2023 season.

Notable Number: 36. Texas scored 36 runs over the first weekend of the season. The Longhorns opened their season with a 7-0 victory over Rice on Friday. Then came Saturday's 15-1 blowout.

Texas last scored at least 30 runs over the first three games of a season in 2008. The Longhorns opened that spring with 6-2, 17-4 and 10-2 victories at home over VCU.

Up next: Texas and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have midweek meetings set for Tuesday and Wednesday at Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field. All-time, UT has won 22 of the 27 games it has played against the Islanders.

Texas won't be on the road for very long. After playing the Islanders, the Longhorns will return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a weekend series against Alabama.