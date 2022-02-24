How to watch, stream Texas baseball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The No. 1-ranked Texas baseball team continues its 2022 non-conference slate against SEC team Alabama Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

Texas and Alabama enter the series with 5-0 records.

The Longhorns opened the season with a three-game sweep of the Rice Owls in front of a combined total of 21,580 fans, which is a Texas baseball record for a season-opening series.

Bohls: Texas' Ivan Melendez puts on a 'shock and awe' power display for the ages

After an opening 7-0 win, the Longhorns racked up 29 runs in the final two games of the series against Rice.

In their following two-game series against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Longhorns swept by scores of 12-0 and 5-4.

Texas baseball: Ivan Melendez and Trey Faltine power No. 1 Texas baseball to season-opening sweep of Rice

The Alabama Crimson Tide, who finished the 2021 college baseball season with an overall record of 32-26, including 12-17 in the SEC, began the 2022 college baseball season with a series sweep against Xavier, winning the final game 9-4 after two 5-4 squeakers.

Alabama followed up those wins with victories against Jacksonville and Alabama State.

The 2022 series between Texas baseball and Alabama marks the first time the teams have played since 1983, when the Longhorns defeated the Crimson Tide to win the national championship.

2022 Texas baseball schedule: SEC's South Carolina, Texas A&M among repeat non-Big 12 foes

How to watch Texas baseball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

When: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26; 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin

TV: Longhorn Network

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.