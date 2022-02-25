No. 1 Texas baseball keeps Alabama's offense from warming up on a chilly night at the ballpark

On a chilly evening at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Aaron Nixon didn't wear long sleeves under his jersey.

The sophomore reliever said he never wears sleeves so he wasn't about to start on an evening in which temperatures dipped into the 30s. Besides, he had a heater to keep him warm in the dugout.

So, Nixon wasn't bothered by the cold. He wasn't that fazed by high-pressure situations either.

Nixon stranded two runners on third base in No. 1 Texas' 1-0 victory over Alabama. With the series-opening victory over its future SEC foe, UT remained undefeated.

"We grinded through it today," Nixon said. "Tough conditions for our hitters and they grinded through it. They got us the win. It was a team thing and we're just really happy to be here."

With one out and two runners on base in the eighth inning, Texas (6-0) called for Nixon out of the bullpen. Alabama eventually loaded the bases with two down. On a 1-2 count, however, Nixon caught pinch hitter Will Hodo looking at the inning-ending slider.

"Bases loaded, I was just trying to execute pitches to get that out and I did," Nixon said. "It was awesome."

Bohls:Texas baseball roars out of the gate, may need a ranking even higher than No. 1

Nixon returned to the mound in the ninth inning. Alabama kept hope alive with a one-out double by Drew Williamson, who eventually reached third base on a wild pitch.

Nixon retired the next batter on a strikeout. With left-hander Luke Harrison ready in the bullpen, David Pierce kept Nixon in the game but conceded that "it was probably Aaron's last hitter right there."

Facing Zane Denton, Nixon got the No. 3 batter in the Alabama lineup to foul off a pitch. Texas third baseman Skyler Messinger ran down the baseball for the decisive out.

"(Messinger) does it all the time in practice," Nixon said. "I've seen him do it a million times. No, no doubt at all."

More:Texas pitcher Pete Hansen discusses preseason hype, personal growth and 1983 comparisons

In total, Alabama stranded 12 runners on base. The Crimson Tide also wasted a bases-loaded opportunity in the fifth frame. With two outs, Pete Hansen got out of that jam when Denton flew out to right field.

That was Hansen's 86th and final pitch of the evening. In his second start this season, Hansen struck out eight batters and allowed four hits. Hansen has yet to allow a run over the 11 innings he's worked this season.

"He's always been a command guy with his fastball but I liked the way he utilized it more so tonight instead of going to the slider so often," Pierce said. "He spotted it up so well that when he threw the slider, it was pretty much lights out for him."

Travis Sthele earned the win after pitching two innings of one-hit relief. It was the first career win earned by Sthele, a redshirt freshman who was sidelined last season by an elbow injury.

Key play: Alabama pitchers Garrett McMillan and Dylan Ray limited Texas to a season-low five hits. One of those hits was a seventh-inning single by Messinger.

Messinger eventually ended up on third base after Trey Faltine was hit by a pitch and Alabama catcher Dominic Tamez committed a passed ball on a Ray pitch. Ray then uncorked a wild pitch, which allowed Messinger to score the game's only run.

So far this season, Texas has tallied 54 runs. Three of those runs have been scored on wild pitches.

Notable Number: 4. Douglas Hodo III recorded four at-bats out of the leadoff spot in the Texas lineup. The third-year outfielder did not record a hit.

More:The son of a national champion, Douglas Hodo III is now chasing his own title at Texas

Hodo's father played on the Longhorns' 1983 national championship team. Texas clinched the fourth title in school history with a 4-3 win over Alabama on June 11, 1983. Douglas Hodo II did not appear in that decisive game, but he did go 1-for-2 in a 6-4 beating of Alabama that also took place during the 1983 College World Series.

Friday marked the first meeting between Texas and Alabama since the 1983 College World Series. Friday also marked a reunion for the Hodo family since Hodo's cousin, Will, plays for the Crimson Tide.

Up next: Texas and Alabama will return to UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Texas right-hander Tristan Stevens (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will be opposed by Alabama lefty Antoine Jean (0-0, 4.50).

As part of its TraDISCHions series, Texas plans on honoring Calvin Murray at the game. Murray was an All-American outfielder who played for the Longhorns from 1990-92. Murray's 139 career steals is still a school record.