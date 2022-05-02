Texas unveils a clean, classic look for its new basketball court inside Moody Center

Texas’ new basketball court design at the Moody Center unveiled Monday is clean and simplistic.

No wild designs like at Oregon. Nothing that makes it hard to see on television like at TCU. It’s classic Texas.

The new hardwood surface was laid down for the first time in the new arena, and the university shared the first photos online.

More:Concerts are great, but Texas coaches eager to showcase new $385-million basketball arena

The playing surface has the traditional light brown color with nice-sized Longhorn logo in the middle of the floor. The words “Texas” and “Longhorns” appear on the baselines. The 3-point and free throw lines are painted white.

What’s new is the white Truist logo that appears on the floor. The bank is now an official sponsor of Texas athletics and the “official partner” of the Moody Center. The school’s website and Twitter handle also are painted on two corners so they are visible during TV games.

Truist will provide free men’s and women’s basketball tickets to kids who submitted court designs from nine schools in conjunction with the Neighborhood Longhorns Program, the school announced.

