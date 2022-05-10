On first leg of Texas Fight Tour, Steve Sarkisian offers reality, reasons for optimism

SAN ANTONIO — Old-fashioned tent revivals require music, energy and hope. And there was certainly a toe-tappin’, feel-good vibe at The Rustic on Monday. Grab your chilled mugs and turn to this new page.

Under a few dozen circular fans on a steamy San Antonio night, there was a heapin' helpin’ of old-time burnt-orange religion.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte looked over the crowd of 300 faithful and told them “you’re the lifeblood of what we do.” Volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott gave updates about his coaching staff and roster changes.

Women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer took the microphone and outlined his expectations for winning. “It’s not what you do, y’all. It’s how you do it,” he said.

Then came coach Steve Sarkisian, who many hope can lay hands on this 5-7 football program. “We have a standard to live up to,” he said. “That’s why you choose the University of Texas.”

Golden: After a fruitless NFL draft, the clock is ticking on Sarkisian to build at Texas

More:Texas’ spring game not as important as bigger question: Did Longhorns improve this spring?

Bohls: Steve Sarkisian thinks he detects a smarter, more mature Texas football team

The Texas Fight Tour had a flawless start, and the show is heading to Dallas and Fort Worth later this week. Houston fans will get their chance on May 18.

It’s the first major coaches tour staged by the Texas Exes since the pandemic. But it’s arguably the most important of the last three since this is a first for Sarkisian, and with SEC fumes wafting overhead.

Obviously, folks want to know if Texas will join the new league sooner than the 2025-26 school year, as currently agreed upon. On the stage, Del Conte gave politically correct answers, then pointed at two reporters in the crowd and said, “It’s about as vanilla as I can get.”

Later, while attacking his taco plate, Del Conte straddled the line, touched his nose with his fingertips and rattled off the alphabet backward.

“Until we join the SEC, we’ll be a member of the Big 12,” he said. “We appreciate the opportunity that we do have. I look forward to the day we can compete in that league. But right now, we’re competing in the Big 12.”

So, no news, then? What about hope?

Asked about getting into the SEC early, Del Conte said, “That’s all way premature. We know what our obligations are to the Big 12. We’re just, in the meantime, making sure that we do the best job for the Big 12 while we’re in the league.”

The best source for immediate hope? That’s Sarkisian’s job at the moment.

“Oh, I love these. You know, I really do,” Sarkisian said backstage before the event started. “Shoot, I spoke at a Touchdown Club here earlier today, and there were close to 500 people in there. It’s been a couple years and I hate bringing up COVID. I’m glad we’ve kind of moved on from that. But the reality of it, we get to be in front of our fans, and we’ve got a very proud fan base. We’ve got people that support us unconditionally to the highest level.”

More:Six Texas football coaches set to receive additional year added to guaranteed contracts

Typically, these are somewhat scripted events. Longhorn Network host Lowell Galindo asks each coach two broad-based questions, and the coaches can take those in any direction they want.

For example, Schaefer opened his heart and gave fans a glimpse at how disappointed he was to not make the Final Four. The Longhorns were stopped in the Elite Eight for the second straight season. He outlined his expectations while talking to fans as if the players were sitting front and center.

Texas’ opponents “don’t want to just beat us. They want to embarrass us,” Schaefer said. “It’s hard to get past hard. It’s hard for us, too. But that’s what we have to do. We have to get past hard.”

Sarkisian didn’t hold back, either. The coach said his biggest failure last season was “connecting with one another at this time last season.”

When he arrived in January 2021, the Horns were in the midst of the pandemic and forced to hold meetings online. Then, when the team was cleared for in-person activities, the Horns had to meet in the north end zone’s club area because the south end zone was still undergoing a massive reconstruction project. It was a logistical mess.

That’s not an issue now as the entire program is once again housed in the upgraded Moncrief-Neuhaus Athletic Center.

On roster building, Sarkisian admitted “some of the transfer stuff is a little bit frustrating. But the rules are what they are.”

He acknowledged the portal is a new way of life. The Longhorns could have as many as 35 new scholarship players on this coming season’s 85-man roster. Sarkisian said everyone who’s supposed to be on the roster will be enrolled by May 31.

There could be “19 players, maybe 21” reporting later, possibly a hint that more receivers are coming along with Spearman speedster Brenen Thompson and Alabama transfer Agiye Hall.

On stage, Sarkisian touted all of UT’s offensive weapons. Then, another warning. “None of that is going to work, Lowell,” Sarkisian said, looking at Galindo. “We don’t play seven-on-seven. We play tackle football with 11 people. This offensive line has got to come together.”

At least Sarkisian offered reality mixed with hope.

“We evaluated all of the top linemen in the state of Texas,” he said. “If you took the seven top linemen in the state of Texas, we signed six of ’em.”

Repeat the chorus again.

“As soon as we can get the line on board as quickly as we can,” Sarkisian said, “our skill players are going to have the success that we think they can.”

There was one red flag on defense. “I don't like our depth right now at linebacker,” Sarkisian said backstage. “I think we've got some front-line players, but depth wise, it's not a very strong position for us.”

The linebacker issue wasn’t addressed on stage, only that Sarkisian said, “We want to play more man-to-man and want to have a more attacking style up front defensively.”

That should pretty much solidify it. Let there be no question that offensive line and having enough defensive playmakers are the two main issues for the Longhorns going into training camp and the 2022 season.

Those are issues for another day, though. Members of the Texas alumni band and the current band came together to play “The Eyes of Texas” as the benediction.

“We’re asking fans to come to Austin and celebrate,” Del Conte said. “For us to get a chance to just go right to them to say thank you, I love it.”

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or follow on Twitter via @BDavisAAS.