Former Longhorn, NFL star Earl Thomas arrested over protective order

The Associated Press

Former Texas Longhorns and NFL star Earl Thomas has been arrested more than two weeks after a warrant was issued over an alleged violation of a protective order.

Dallas television station WFAA reported Thomas was arrested Friday in Orange, where he played high school football. The station reported the three-time All-Pro was recognized at a restaurant.

The arrest warrant was issued last month in Austin, where Thomas played in college for Texas. Police said Thomas violated the court order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Orange is near the Texas-Louisiana state line, about 275 miles from Austin.

Thomas' attorney, Trey Dolezal, said the warrant stems from Thomas reaching out to the woman to see their children.

The 33-year-old Thomas is a free agent and has said he wants to resume his career. He spent his first nine seasons with the Seahawks before a year with Baltimore after signing with the Ravens as a free agent. Thomas hasn't played since 2019.