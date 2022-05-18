Texas adding another strong nonconference home opponent as part of Big 12/Big East battle

Texas added another strong nonconference home game to its upcoming men’s basketball schedule with the announcement of the Big 12/Big East Battle on Wednesday.

Creighton, a Sweet 16 team just two seasons ago, will be coming to Moody Center in the annual interconference matchup, according to a UT source familiar with scheduling.

Current Longhorns forward Christian Bishop was a key reason why the Bluejays went 22-9 during the 2020-21 season before he transferred to Texas. Now he’ll get a chance to face his old team, which is still led by coach Greg McDermott.

More:Texas unveils a clean, classic look for its new basketball court inside Moody Center

Last season, Creighton reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finished 23-12 overall.

Normally, the full schedule is not finalized until mid-summer. But there are some puzzle pieces floating about.

It’s known that Texas opens against UTEP (Nov. 7) and will host Gonzaga (Nov. 16) in the second year of a home-and-home contract. The Horns will be the road team in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. They’ll play one game in New York in the Jimmy V Classic. And school officials are working on plans to play a Pac-12 opponent in Dallas.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or follow on Twitter via @BDavisAAS.