'That number just had a lot of meaning': The story behind Texas star Ivan Melendez's 17

The 2022 baseball season ended June 19 for Ivan Melendez in Texas' 10-2 loss to Texas A&M at the College World Series.

Melendez will be selected by someone in this month's MLB draft, so that game in Omaha, Neb., was probably the last time Texas fans will see the first baseman wearing his No. 17 Longhorns jersey. It might also be the last time any Longhorn is seen wearing the No. 17 jersey.

Texas has retired only five baseball numbers, in honor of seven players who wore them — No. 3 (Keith Moreland), No. 20 (Burt Hooton), No. 21 (Greg Swindell and Roger Clemens), No. 23 (Brooks Kieschnick) and No. 25 (Scott Bryant and Huston Street). Taylor Jungmann's No. 26 will be retired in 2023.

This season, Melendez put himself in a position to join that elite company.

While winning numerous national awards, he hit a school-record 32 home runs and led the country with 94 RBIs.

"When you see them, they're just treated like royalty," Melendez recently said of the past Longhorns who have had their numbers retired. "When you see them walking by, you kind of just stop and stare. It would just mean everything, just having my name up there with the greats."

Texas' athletic department has not publicly stated how it decides which jerseys will be retired. While there are exceptions, it's believed that one criterion is to win a national player of the year award.

Melendez will have no problem meeting that standard. This season, he was named the national player of the year by D1Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game/Rawlings, Collegiate Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association. He also won the school's fifth Dick Howser Trophy and first Golden Spikes Award.

"We have a protocol, but (No. 17 ) will definitely sit on the shelf until it's time to put him on that wall," Texas coach David Pierce said.

Melendez wore No. 12 at El Paso Coronado High School and during his sophomore year at Odessa College. But when he transferred to Texas ahead of the 2021 season, No. 12 was already being worn by assistant coach Philip Miller.

Since UT pitcher Andre Duplantier II had chosen a new number over the offseason, his No. 17 was available. Melendez picked it to honor his grandfather and namesake, Raul. (Melendez goes by his middle name).

It was Raul Melendez's number while he played baseball and later competitive softball. He died after suffering a heart attack in 1996.

"He actually passed on a baseball field while he was coaching my dad and uncle, so I thought that number just had a lot of meaning," Ivan Melendez said. "I just thought wearing No. 17 after my grandpa who played baseball, after everything, I thought it would mean a lot just to wear that number."

Despite playing only two seasons at Texas, Melendez owns the school record for career slugging percentage (.746) and is No. 3 in career home runs (45). Only nine players produced a better career batting average than Melendez, who hit .356 over 452 at-bats at Texas.

Since he led the team in batting average, home runs and RBIs in 2022, Melendez is responsible for one of the 10 triple crown seasons at Texas since 1960. He also led Texas in home runs and batting average during the 2021 season.

So when it comes to the possibility of retiring Melendez's jersey, all signs point to that being a matter of "when" and not "if." The when, though, is still a big question due to recent history.

In April, Texas revealed its plans to retire Jungmann's number during the 2023 season. Jungmann last pitched for Texas in 2011.

Back in 2020, it was announced that Street's jersey would be retired. He wore No. 25 at UT from 2002 to 2004.

Texas also must decide what it will do with Kody Clemens, the ABCA co-player of the year in 2018. No player has been issued the No. 2 jersey since Clemens' last game at Texas in 2018. A source told the American-Statesman that former UT volunteer coach Troy Tulowitzki sought permission from Clemens before he wore that number the past few seasons.