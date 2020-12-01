Texas LT Samuel Cosmi opting out of final two games, will start preparing for NFL Draft

Texas left tackle Samuel Cosmi announced Sunday he would opt out of the last two regular-season games and start preparing for the NFL Draft.

Texas (5-3, 4-3 Big 12) was effectively eliminated from Big 12 title contention after Friday’s loss to Iowa State. The Horns are now in a two-way tie for fourth place.

Cosmi, a 6-foot-7, 309-pound junior, has been projected as a first- or second-round draft pick by multiple draft services. It was long thought before the season began this would be his last year at UT.

“It was an extremely difficult decision, but after talking with my family, I feel that it’s in my best interest to forgo the remainder of the season,” Cosmi said in a statement released by UT. “My goal is to prepare for the NFL Draft and work towards that dream of mine.”

Cosmi thanked UT coach Tom Herman, offensive line coach Herb Hand and strength coach Yancy McKnight. “I wouldn’t be here and have had the success I’ve had if it weren’t for them,” he said.

“Coming in as a young skinny lineman who started out on the scout team and ending up where I am now is a true testament to God, this program, and everyone who has helped me become the man I am today,” he added.

Cosmi went through Senior Day activities before Friday’s game against Iowa State. He’s expected to become the Horns’ first offensive lineman drafted since Connor Williams was taking in the second round in 2018.

Cosmi was the right tackle in 2018 but moved over to the left side last season. He has appeared in all 35 games the last three seasons.

“I am planning on finishing my degree this semester, as well as preparing for the draft, and I’ll be supporting the guys as they finish the season,” Cosmi said. “Thank you to all of Longhorn Nation. I’m going to bleed Burnt Orange for the rest of my life! Hook ’em!”

Cosmi’s backup at UT is Andrej Karic, a 6-foot-4, 294-pound freshman from Southlake.