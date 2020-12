Texas 69, Kansas State 31: The expanded boxscore

How it all happened Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.:

First quarter

Texas 17, Kansas State 7

Texas: Bijan Robinson 12-yard run (Cameron Dicker kick, 10:34)

Texas: Dicker 28-yard field goal (4:38)

Texas: Roschon Johnson 3-yard run (Dicker kick, 4:19)

K-State: Deuce Vaughn 19-yard run (Blake Lynch kick, :54)

Second quarter

Halftime — Texas 31, Kansas State 17

Texas: Robinson 30-yard run (Dicker kick, 14:53)

K-State: Lynch 48-yard field goal (11:43)

Texas: Johnson 7-yard run (Dicker kick, 8:17)

K-State: Vaughn 4-yard run (Lynch kick, 1:20)

Third quarter

Texas 66, Kansas State 31

Texas: Robinson 75-yard run (Dicker kick, 14:44)

K-State: Malik Knowles 7-yard pass from Will Howard (Lynch kick, 11:24)

Texas: Johnson 1-yard run (Dicker kick, 11:01)

K-State: Knowles 29-yard pass from Howard (Lynch kick, 9:13)

Texas: Jordan Whittington 15-yard run (Dicker kick, 7:01)

Texas: Cade Brewer 15-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 2:18)

Texas: Malcolm Epps 32-yard pass from Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 1:06)

Fourth quarter

Final — Texas 69, Kansas State 31

Texas: Dicker 21-yard FG (7:48)

Team statistics

First downs: Texas 26, Kansas State 24

Rushes-yards: Texas 33-334, Kansas State 46-274

Passing yards: Texas 274, Kansas State 174

Comp-Att-Int: Texas 20-27-0, Kansas State 16-27-2

Return Yards: Texas 174, Kansas State 111

Punts-Avg.: Texas 2-45.5, Kansas State 3-42.7

Fumbles-Lost: Texas 0-0, Kansas State 1-1

Penalties-Yards: Kansas State 3-21, Texas 4-55

Time of Possession: Kansas State 35:40, Texas 224:20

Individual statistics

Passing: Texas — Ehlinger 20-27-274, 2/0. Kansas State — Howard 16-27-174, 2/2

Rushing: Texas — Robinson 9-172-3, Johnson 14-139-3, Whittington 1-15-1, Watson 2-5, Thompson 3-5, Smith 1-4, Ehlinger 3-(-6); Kansas State — Vaughn 10-125-2, Howard 18-79, Trotter 6-23, Brooks 4-23, Knowles 3-16, Burns 4-14, Mozee 1-(-6)

Receiving: Texas — Smith 4-55, Eagles 4-41, Robinson 3-51, Whittington 3-35, Moore 2-32, Epps 1-32-1, Brewer 1-15-1, Wiley 1-7, Money 1-6; Kansas State — Knowles 6-95-2, Vaughn 4-45, Trotter 3-20, Moore 1-12, Render 1-3, Brooks 1-(-1)

Tackles: Texas — Brown 12, Ford 7, Overshown 4, Bush 4, Jamison 4, Collins 4, Cook 3, Mitchell 3, Je. Thompson 3, Gbenda 3, Ossai 3, Adimora 2, Jo. Thompson 2, Tillman 1, Schooler 1, Crawford 1, Alford 1, Estell 1, Brockermeyer 1, Graham 1, Ojomo 1, Coburn 1; Kansas State — Jones 7, Thomas 5, Denson 5, Elder 3, Brown 3, Gardner 3, McPherson 3, Gainous 2, Henry 2, Parker 2, Monty 2, Hughes 2, Fletcher 2, Hubert 2, Wiley 2, Sullivan 1, Green 1, Hennington 1, Taylor 1, Hentz 1, Porter 1, Rener 1, Massie 1, Huggins 1, Pickle 1

Tackles for loss: Texas — Ossai 2, Ford 1, Adimora 1, Jo. Thompson 1, Crawford 1, Estell 1; Kansas State — Denson 1, Hughes 1, Hubert 1, Wiley 1, Green 1

Sacks: Texas — Ossai 1; Kansas State — Hubert 1

Interceptions: Texas — Brown 1, Je. Thompson 1; Kansas State — none

Breakups: Texas — Brown 1, Jamison 1, Je. Thompson 1, Thompson 1; Kansas State — Jones 1, Thomas 1, Gardner 1, Massie 1