Texas defensive lineman Daniel Carson enters the transfer portal

After three years at Texas, Daniel Carson has decided to play football elsewhere.

Carson announced on Friday that he has entered the transfer portal. In a tweet, Carson thanked his teammates and the strength and condition staff at Texas. Carson, though, deduced that it was time for a new chapter in his career.

Carson was rated as a three-star prospect when Texas recruited him out of Kansas City in 2018. He played in five games with UT. A 2019 stop against Louisiana Tech was the only tackle that he recorded as a Longhorn.

A 6-4, 276-pound defensive tackle, Carson had not seen the field since this season's opener against UTEP. He is currently listed behind senior Ta'Quon Graham and freshman Alfred Collins on the UT depth chart.