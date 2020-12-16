Texas CB D'Shawn Jamison vows to return in 2021

On the same day that it added two cornerbacks to its program, Texas also welcomed back a veteran defender.

Junior cornerback D'Shawn Jamison said on Wednesday that he will return to Texas in 2021. The news about Jamison was announced on the same day that Texas signed California product Jamier Johnson and McNeese State graduate transfer Darion Dunn. UT junior cornerback Josh Thompson made a similar announcement earlier this week.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Tom Herman was asked if Texas was done recruiting cornerbacks. Herman said the Longhorns weren't.

"There's a saying, if you will, that you can never have enough defensive linemen and corners," Herman said. "You can always move corners to safety and (nickel back), they can always grow into other positions. One thing you can't do is grow into corner, right? If you can sign as many corners as you can, that's great. We will certainly be on the lookout for more corners throughout the course of January and February."

Texas used Jamison as a slot receiver as a freshman, but he's become a defensive mainstay over the past two seasons. In addition to starting eight times this year, Jamison has recorded eight pass breakups and three interceptions for the Longhorns. One of those interceptions was a one-handed highlight at West Virginia in 2019.

Jamison is also a three-time winner of the Big 12's special teams player of the week award. During his freshman year, he had a 90-yard punt return at Kansas State. Last season, he scored on a 98-yard kickoff return against Rice and a blocked extra point against Kansas. In a 41-34 win at Oklahoma State this Halloween, Jamison recorded the fifth 100-yard kickoff return in school history.

Those three touchdowns on special teams rank second in the UT record books. Jamison just needs one more touchdown off a kickoff or punt return to tie Jordan Shipley.