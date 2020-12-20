Former Texas QB Ja’Quinden Jackson heads to Utah

For the second time in three years, the transfer portal has guided a Texas quarterback to Utah.

Ja’Quinden Jackson announced just after midnight on Sunday that he will join Utah's football program. A four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, Jackson did not appear in any games during his only year at Texas. He reportedly entered the transfer portal this past Tuesday.

Jackson’s announcement comes a couple of years after former UT quarterback Cameron Rising transferred to Utah. Rising started Utah’s opener against USC this year, but he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after throwing only six passes.

Jackson arrived at UT a few months after a knee injury ended his stellar run at Duncanville High. Jackson was medically cleared for the Longhorns' 2020 season, but sophomore Casey Thompson (seven pass attempts) and fellow freshman Hudson Card (one pass attempt) took the backup snaps at the quarterback position.

Had the 6-2, 232-pound Jackson just joined the Utes out of high school, he would have been the second-highest rated recruit to sign with Utah since it joined the Pac-12 in 2011. Jackson was ranked behind only Alabama signee Bryce Young and Card among the dual-threat quarterbacks in his recruiting class. He topped 1,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards during his junior and senior years of high school.