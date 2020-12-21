Veteran linemen Denzel Okafor and Tope Imade to return to Texas for their sixth seasons

For a sixth straight season, Texas will have Denzel Okafor and Tope Imade listed on its football team's roster.

Okafor announced on Monday that he will return to Texas for the 2021 season. Imade later responded to his fellow offensive lineman's tweet and indicated that he will also be back in 2021.

The NCAA has frozen the eligibility for its fall athletes, so seniors can extend their careers if their schools will have them. UT tight end Cade Brewer and receiver Brenden Schooler have already decided to take the NCAA up on its offer. Tom Herman also said last week that more seniors were still deciding if they'd return for another season.

"They've all asked for counsel. We've had a meeting with them," Herman said. "I've told them, every one of the seniors, of course, is welcome to return."

In 2016, both Okafor and Imade signed with Charlie Strong's final recruiting class at UT. Imade redshirted during the 2016 season while Texas used a redshirt on Okafor in 2018.

The 6-4, 317-pound Okafor has been UT's starting right guard in all nine of its games this season. Imade has appeared in seven games during his collegiate career.