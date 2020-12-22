Texas WR Brennan Eagles latest to forgo his eligibility, start preparing for the NFL draft

Texas’ mass exodus continued Tuesday when junior receiver Brennan Eagles announced he would skip the upcoming bowl game and enter the NFL draft.

For three seasons, Eagles has been a good secondary target but never the Longhorns’ most consistent threat. He caught 61 passes in three seasons for 1,026 yards and scored 11 touchdowns, most of them coming on go routes when he ran straight ahead.

Five team captains have opted out of the Alamo Bowl to focus on the NFL draft, including junior left tackle Samuel Cosmi and junior defensive end Joseph Ossai. Freshman quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson has also transferred to Utah.

Also, several players have announced they intend on coming back, including some seniors who will take advantage of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver. Junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was the latest to announce he was staying on Tuesday.

Texas has turned going pro or staying in school into its own cottage social media industry.

For several years, the NFL draft advisory committee has told numerous Longhorns to stay in school. Those who haven’t followed that advice were all drafted lower than expected or not at all. It doesn’t stop their progress to the NFL but it slows their path.

The draft advisory board gives players only three choices — players would either be a first-round pick, second-round pick or they should stay in school.

It’s impossible to calculate, but the amount of guaranteed NFL draft money that Texas players have left on the table over the years just because they wanted to leave early is likely staggering.

“First off, I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this process, especially my family,” Eagles said in a statement. “If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. They are my support system and my ‘Why.’”

Eagles thanked his high school and college coaches and his teammates.

“With all that being said, my family and I have made the decision that I will pursue my dream of playing at the next level and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Eagles said. “I will not play in the bowl game, but instead start my preparation for the NFL Combine.

“Last, but greatest, I thank God for His blessings and His lessons. I truly believe with Him, nothing is impossible. Hook ’em forever!”

