Xavion Alford to reunite with ex-Texas coaches at USC

For Christmas, Xavion Alford gifted himself a new home.

Alford announced on Friday that he will transfer from Texas to the University of Southern California. A true freshman and six-foot, 190-pound safety, Alford entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Alford appeared in four games during his only season at Texas. Alford recorded three of his four tackles in the Longhorns' season-opening rout of UTEP. He was listed as the third-string SPUR on UT's depth chart for the Alamo Bowl.

It is not hard to connect the dots between Alford and the Trojans. When Alford committed to Texas in August of 2019, Todd Orlando was UT's defensive coordinator. Craig Naivar was coaching the Longhorns' safeties at the time. Both Orlando and Naivar work at USC now.

Alford's announcement comes five days after the revelation that Texas quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson would transfer to Utah. Both Alford and Jackson were four-star members of UT's 2020 recruiting class.