Four to follow: Texas, Colorado players worth watching in the Alamo Bowl

Texas (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) meets Colorado (4-1, 3-1 Pac-12) in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday (8 p.m., ESPN).

Four players worth watching:

Joshua Moore, Texas receiver

Since Brennan Eagles has opted out, Moore leads all UT available receivers in receptions (25) and yards (386). He's been quiet after a strong start to his season. In six of Texas' last seven games, Moore hasn't caught more than two footballs. He was shut out in two of those games. He has had some clutch moments, though. Two of his seven touchdowns were game-winners caught in overtime.

Reese Leitao, Texas defensive lineman

Joseph Ossai won't repeat last year's three-sack effort in the Alamo Bowl since he has opted out. So with Ossai now preparing for his NFL future, Texas will start either Leitao or former walk-on Jett Bush at Ossai's Jack position. A redshirt junior, Leitao was once a tight end who moved over to the defense during the offseason. He has appeared in 34 career games, but could be stepping into his biggest spotlight yet as a Longhorn.

La'Vontae Shenault, Colorado receiver

Shenault has a chance to keep Colorado's receiving title in the family. He currently has a team-high 17 receptions. His older brother, Laviska, either led or was tied for Colorado's lead in catches during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before joining ex-UT receiver Collin Johnson among the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2020 draft class. A redshirt freshman, La'Vontae is averaging 11.4 yards per catch. He's looking for his first touchdown.

Carson Wells, Colorado linebacker

Colorado lost all-conference linebacker Nate Landman to an Achilles injury, so Wells will now be his team's top defensive menace. Wells has recorded 4.5 sacks in 2020, which trails only Landman's five on the team. He's also leading the country with his per-game average of 2.7 tackles for a loss. Having blocked for two touchdowns as a fullback in 2018, Wells also has some experience on offense.