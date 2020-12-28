Texas DE Joseph Ossai becomes Longhorns’ first All-American since 2017

Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai bull rushed his way into Oklahoma State’s backfield and never stopped until reaching All-America status.

The junior from Conroe became was named a first team All-American on Monday, according to the Associated Press. He was listed at linebacker by the AP.

Ossai becomes the first Texas player to earn such distinction since 2017 when linebacker Malik Jefferson, the same player who also wore jersey No. 46, was an All-American.

Ossai started all nine games this season at a new position, the “jack” defensive end. Essentially, Texas coaches moved the stand-up linebacker to a rush end spot, where he was more comfortable. He had 55 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles.

Ossai’s signature play of the season was a fourth-down sack of Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders that ended the game in overtime.

Ossai becomes the 145th player in UT history to earn All-America status.

Ossai has opted out of UT’s upcoming bowl game and will forgo his senior season to start preparing for the NFL Draft.

Left tackle Samuel Cosmi was also named third team All-American by the Associated Press. Cosmi, a junior, has also opted out of the Alamo Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.

