Texas QB Sam Ehlinger exits the Alamo Bowl with a shoulder injury

SAN ANTONIO — Texas senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger won't return to the Alamo Bowl because of a shoulder injury.

Texas announced at the start of the second half that Ehlinger's night was done. He was replaced by sophomore Casey Thompson, who threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore on his first attempt of the game.

Over Tuesday night's first half, Ehlinger completed 10 of his 16 passes. He picked up 14 of his 160 passing yards on a touchdown toss to Bijan Robinson.

Ehlinger led Texas to a 17-10 halftime lead over Colorado. It wasn't made clear when Ehlinger was injured, but he was sacked on consecutive snaps near the end of the second quarter. Texas later chose to run out the clock when it started another drive at its 17-yard line with 43 seconds left.

Ehlinger has not yet said if he'll take advantage of the NCAA freezing the eligibility of its athletes this fall and return to Texas for the 2021 season. He ranks second in the UT record books for most of the school's significant passing records.