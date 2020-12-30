Texas 55, Colorado 23: Expanded Alamo Bowl box score

How it all happened Tuesday night in the Alamo Bowl:

First quarter

Texas 14, Colorado 0. Things started off perfectly for the Horns — a 27-yard run from Bijan Robinson on the first snap followed by a 39-yard reception from Joshua Moore on the second. DeMarvion Overshown snuffed out a potential Buffaloes scoring drive with an interception at UT's 11. Robinson (91 yards, two scores) shined, but defensive tackle Alfred Collins had a strong quarter, too: a tackle for loss, a batted down pass and a one-handed interception.

Texas: Bijan Robinson 8-yard run (Cameron Dicker kick, 12:51)

Texas: Robinson 14-yard pass from Sam Ehlinger (Dicker kick, 5:28)

Second quarter

Halftime: Texas 17, Colorado 10. The Buffaloes, desperately needing a spark, went to freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis. He had a quick 13-yard run and a 26-yard pass to help Colorado get on the scoreboard. Jarek Broussard, the Pac-12's offensive player of the year, fought his way in on fourth-and-goal to cut the UT lead to 14-7. Cameron Dicker, who missed from 45 yards on a first-quarter field goal try, made up for it by nailing a 53-yarder.

Colorado: Jarek Broussard 2-yard run (Evan Price kick, 6:58)

Texas: Dicker 53-yard field goal (2:07)

Colorado: Price 40-yard field goal (:43)

Third quarter

Texas 34, Colorado 16. Casey Thompson took center stage for the Longhorns in place of Ehlinger, who was lost with a shoulder injury. The backup quarterback started taking shots downfield as soon as he could, and connected with Moore for a couple of touchdowns. In between, Colorado missed a 37-yard field goal try. The Buffs scored late, but a 17-10 game at the break suddenly was threatening to become out of reach.

Texas: Joshua Moore 13-yard pass from Casey Thompson (Dicker kick, 14:23)

Texas: Moore 25-yard pass from Thompson (Dicker kick, 8:00)

Texas: Dicker 35-yard field goal (3:33)

Colorado: Broussard 3-yard run (pass failed, 1:46)

Fourth quarter

Final: Texas 55, Colorado 23. Thompson completed only eight passes on the night, but half of them were touchdowns. Robinson ran for 183 yards and scored three total touchdowns. The Horns went to their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks, Johnson got into the end zone on a total effort run, and Broussard's final carry of the night was a lost fumble. He got hurt on the play, too.

Texas: Robinson 23-yard pass from Thompson (Dicker kick, 14:42)

Colorado: Brendon Lewis 2-yard run (Price kick, 11:48)

Texas: Kelvontay Dixon 73-yard pass from Thompson (Dicker kick, 11:01)

Texas: Roschon Johnson 21-yard run (Dicker kick, 7:40)

Team statistics

First downs: Texas 26, Colorado 20

Rushes-yards: Texas 40-303, Colorado 46-182

Passing yards: Texas 335, Colorado 196

Comp-Att-Int: Texas 19-28-0, Colorado 14-33-2

Return Yards: Texas 67, Colorado 53

Punts-Avg.: Texas 4-44.3, Colorado 8-42.9

Fumbles-Lost: Texas 0-0, Colorado 1-1

Penalties-Yards: Colorado 7-65, Texas 10-89

Time of Possession: Colorado 30:58, Texas 29:02

Individual statistics

Passing: Texas — Ehlinger 10-16-160, 1/0; Thompson 8-10-170, 4/0; Card 1-2-5. Colorado — Noyer 8-23-101, 0/2; Lewis 6-10-95

Rushing: Texas — Robinson 10-183-1, Johnson 10-32-1, Watson 5-29, Whittington 1-20, Epps 0-20, Thompson 4-17, Ballard 1-7, Card 2-3, Ehlinger 5-(MINUS-5); Colorado — Broussard 27-82-2, Lewis 9-73-1, Noyer 7-17, Nixon 1-5, Davis 2-5

Receiving: Texas — Moore 5-86-2, Whittington 3-35, Woodard 3-28, Brewer 2-59, Robinson 2-37-2, Dixon 1-73-1, Schooler 1-11, Money 1-5, Johnson 1-1; Colorado — Nixon 5-39, Stanley 4-86, Broussard 2-13, Bell 1-26, Arias 1-17, Lemonious-Craig 1-15

Tackles: Texas — Overshown 6, Je. Thompson 6, Leitao 6, Adimora 5, Foster 5, Collins 5, Coburn 5, Gbenda 4, Jones 4, Ford 4, Mitchell 3, Jo. Thompson 3, Green 2, Jamison 2, Bush 2, Broughton 2, Sweat 2, Crawford 1, Barron 1, Hullaby 1, Owens 1, Brockermeyer 1, Goram-Welch 1, Ojomo 1; Colorado — Lewis 8, Rakestraw 7, Wells 6, Jordan 6, Gonzalez 5, Van Diest 5, Jones 5, Thomas 4, Montgomery 4, Perry 3, Blackmon 3, Gustav 3, Johnson 3, Trujillo 2, Robinson 2, Rodman 2, Doss 1, Jackson 1, Pittman 1, Davis 1, Lynch 1

Tackles for loss: Texas — Coburn 1.5, Leitao 1, Broughton 1, Overshown .5, Collins .5, Jones .5; Colorado — Wells 2.5, Montgomery 1, Blackmon 1, Johnson 1, Lewis .5

Sacks: Texas — Broughton 1; Colorado — Wells 2, Johnson 1

Interceptions: Texas — Overshown 1, Collins 1; Colorado — None

Pass breakups: Texas — Collins 1, Coburn 1, Jo. Thompson 1, Jamison 1; Colorado — Gonzalez 3, Blackmon 2