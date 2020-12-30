Five key plays: Texas 55, Colorado 23

SAN ANTONIO — There were 147 snaps taken in Texas' 55-23 win over Colorado on Tuesday night. Here are five that ended up making a big difference in the Alamo Bowl:

1. Here comes Bijan

The last time we'd seen Bijan Robinson, he was rushing for 172 yards at Kansas State on Dec. 5. Apparently the freshman running back hadn't cooled off during Texas' lengthy break.

On Tuesday, the Longhorns won the coin toss and forced a three-and-out by Colorado. They needed only four plays to cover 74 yards for the game's opening score. Thirty-five of those 74 yards came from Robinson, who was given two carries.

His eight-yard touchdown run gave Texas a lead it would never relinquish.

Over the four bowl games in the Tom Herman era, the Longhorns have never trailed.

2. Buffaloes bounce back

Down 14-0 in the second quarter, Colorado got on the scoreboard with a two-yard touchdown run by Jarek Broussard, the Pac-12's offensive player of the year. He accounted for 19 yards on the 10-play scoring drive. Colorado also got a boost from backup quarterback Brendon Lewis, a Texas native who made his college debut on the possession.

In the first half's final minutes, Texas and Colorado traded Cameron Dicker's 53-yard field goal for Evan Price's 40-yard kick. Texas entered halftime with a 17-10 lead.

3. Sam's swan song?

Texas exited the halftime intermission without its starting quarterback in uniform. At the start of the third quarter, Texas announced that Sam Ehlinger had been ruled out the rest of the game with a shoulder injury.

Ehlinger was on the field for the final play of the first half — a six-yard run by Roschon Johnson — so it wasn't clear when he sprained his shoulder. He threw for 160 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His final throw was a 38-yard pass to Cade Brewer.

Ehlinger has not yet announced whether he'll return to Texas for 2021. He currently ranks second in the UT record books in career passing yards and touchdown passes.

4. Introducing Casey Thompson

A third-year sophomore, Thompson entered the Alamo Bowl with 19 pass attempts on his résumé. All of those throws, however, had been made during mop-up duty. In the third quarter, Texas thrust him into a different situation.

UT called for a handoff to Robinson on the first play of the second half, and Robinson scooted 66 yards into the Colorado red zone. Thompson then found Joshua Moore for a 13-yard touchdown pass.

Thompson was just warming up on that touchdown toss. He threw 10 times, His eight completions resulted in 170 yards and four touchdowns.

5. DeMarvion's defense

With 7:55 left and the game out of hand, Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown jumped on a Broussard fumble that had been forced by Jett Bush. The play capped an evening for Overshown in which he intercepted a pass, twice hurried the quarterback and successfully defended a pass on a two-point conversion attempt. His six tackles were tied with defensive lineman Reese Leitao and safety Jerrin Thompson for the team lead.

A junior, Overshown was named the game's defensive MVP.