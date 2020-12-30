Texas 55, Colorado 23: Our five Alamo Bowl questions — answered

Revisiting our five pregame questions that were facing the 20th-ranked Longhorns ahead of Tuesday night's 55-23 Alamo Bowl win over Colorado.

How they played out:

1. If this was it, what was Sam Ehlinger's final game like?

A real downer.

Ehlinger's final stat line — 10-of-16 for 160 yards and a touchdown — was fashioned in only one half. At some point in the second quarter, possibly on the second of back-to-back sacks, he suffered a shoulder injury. It wasn't obvious, but he stayed in the locker room to start the third quarter as Casey Thompson took over. He now has a big choice to make: jump to the NFL draft or come back for one final season. If he does leave, he'll be No. 2 on UT's career list for passing yards, passing touchdowns and total touchdowns.

2. How did the new-look offensive line fare?

Just fine.

A pair of freshmen started up front — Andrej Karic for Samuel Cosmi at left tackle, Jake Majors for Derek Kerstetter at center. Ehlinger was sacked three times, including one that may have ended his night, but he and Thompson were able to make big plays in the passing game and Bijan Robinson rambled for 183 rushing yards, getting sprung for runs of 66 and 50 yards. The two freshmen linemen had a good day in Texas' previous game at Kansas State, too.

3. Who finished the season as Texas' leading tackler?

Juwan Mitchell.

The linebacker entered the night as the season leader, but he sat out the first half because of his targeting ejection against Kansas State. That opened the door for fellow linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who was five tackles back. Overshown led the team with six tackles, giving him 60 on the season, but Mitchell had three stops for his team-leading 62.

4. Did anyone stand out on special teams?

Yes.

Cameron Dicker nailed a 53-yard field goal and averaged more than 44 yards a punt, overcoming a missed kick from 42 yards out in the first half. Big special teams performances have become a staple for Texas in recent bowl games; punter Michael Dickson earned MVP honors in the 2017 Texas Bowl, Dicker had a pair of field goals in the 2018 Sugar Bowl win over Georgia and D'Shawn Jamison broke a 71-yard punt return in last year's Alamo Bowl.

5. Did Tom Herman stay undefeated in bowl games?

Yes.

Herman has yet to lose a bowl game as a head coach. In fact, if you throw in his time as a coordinator, he last lost in the postseason in 2013. Among active head coaches, his five bowl wins are tied with Louisiana Tech's Skip Holts and trail only Alabama's Nick Saban (7) and Clemson's Dabo Swinney (6). Texas is now 4-0 in bowl games during the Herman era.