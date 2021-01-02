Texas makes abrupt announcement Saturday that Tom Herman has been fired

Texas officials abruptly announced Saturday morning that coach Tom Herman would be fired.

The announcement came just after 10:30 a.m. from the university.

In a statement, UT announced that athletic director Chris Del Conte has “has evaluated the UT program’s strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals.

“While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman’s leadership, Chris has recommended to the university president, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals.”

The statement said that Hartzell and UT System Board of Regents chariman Kevin Eltife agreed with the decision and approved the change.

“We thank Coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program and our university,” the statement said.

Herman was 32-18 in four seasons at UT. He had just completed a 7-3 season capped by a win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. He had three years remaining on a contract worth $15 million in guaranteed money. Another $10 million is owed to Herman's assistants.

Del Conte made contact with former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer at some point during the regular season and tried to gauge his interest. Meyer ultimately told Del Conte that he would not pursue any coaching jobs because of his health.

