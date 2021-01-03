From Sam Houston State to Texas: a Tom Herman timeline

Former Texas coach Tom Herman's career timeline:

2001: First job

Herman landed a job at Sam Houston State, coaching wide receivers and special teams. The former UT grad assistant spent four years there, helping the Bearkats go 11-3 and make it to the Division I-AA national semifinals.

2005: On to San Marcos

Herman jumped to OC at Texas State, developing Barrick Nealy into one of Division I-AA's top quarterbacks. In 2005 the Bobcats ranked No. 8 in scoring and made it to the national semifinals.

2007: Following Bailiff

Herman followed former Bobcats coach David Bailiff to Rice, where he spent two seasons as the Owls' OC. Rice QB Chase Clement was Conference USA's MVP in 2008.

2009: Hello, Big 12

A jump up to the Big 12 set Herman up for even bigger things down the road. He spent three years as Iowa State's OC.

2012: A national title

Urban Meyer plucked Herman from Ames. He spent three successful years as the Buckeyes' OC, culminating with a 2014 national championship and the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant. He then landed his first head coaching job: Houston.

2015: H-Town takeover

Herman spent an eventful two years at Houston, winning a conference title his first season and upsetting No. 9 Florida State in the 2015 Peach Bowl, then knocking off Oklahoma and Louisville in 2016. He ended up succeeding the just-fired Charlie Strong at Texas right after the Longhorns' season ended.

2017: Back to Texas

Tasked to fix the program after three straight losing seasons, Herman's first UT team rode QBs Shane Buechele and Sam Ehlinger to a 7-6 record. The Horns beat Missouri in the Texas Bowl.

2018: Sweet as Sugar

Year 2 was Herman's best at Texas. The Horns got hot, rattling off six straight wins, including a 48-45 thriller over Oklahoma, and made it to their first Big 12 title game since 2009. They upended No. 6 Georgia 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl. "We're baaack!" Ehlinger exclaimed in the trophy ceremony.

2019: Remember the Alamo?

Too many close losses — 45-38 to No. 6 LSU, a 34-27 loss to the sixth-ranked Sooners and a 23-21 loss to No. 22 Iowa State — spoiled things. The Horns knocked off No. 11 Utah in the Alamo Bowl.

2020: Final season

The Horns took a No. 13 ranking into the pandemic-altered season, which started with a 59-3 romp over UTEP and an overtime win in Lubbock. But back-to-back losses to TCU and Oklahoma put Texas in a Big 12 corner and the Horns ended up in the Alamo Bowl again. Texas blew out Colorado in San Antonio to finish 7-3.

Four days later, Herman was fired.