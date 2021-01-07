One Moore season: Texas retains its leading receiver and tackler for the 2021 season

When Texas opens its 2021 football season, its leading receiver and tackler will both still be wearing the No. 6 jersey.

Texas receiver Joshua Moore and linebacker Juwan Mitchell both announced on Thursday that they will return to the Longhorns. Moore and Mitchell separately revealed their plans with videos that were published on their Twitter accounts.

"To be continued," the text for Moore's tweet read. "Nothing to lose, everything to gain," tweeted Mitchell.

This past season, the 6-1, 169-pound Moore led Texas in receptions (30) and receiving yards (472). His nine touchdown catches were tied for the seventh-best single-season mark in school history.

Moore was held to two or fewer catches in six of UT's 10 games, but he also recorded his fair share of highlights. Two of Moore's touchdown catches were recorded in the Alamo Bowl. He had a 78-yard touchdown on the first snap of UT's season. He was also responsible for the decisive scores in Texas' overtime wins at Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.

A third-year player, Moore's breakout campaign came one year after an arrest led to a season-long suspension. Following the recent firing of Tom Herman, Moore thanked his former coach for giving him a second chance.

Moore wears the No. 6 jersey on Texas' offense. The player he shares that number with will also return to the Texas roster next season.

A linebacker, Mitchell led Texas with his 62 tackles in 2020. Herman had previously said that Mitchell would be back, but the player had yet to say so himself. The 2021 season will be Mitchell's third at Texas. Mitchell also played at Butler Community College in 2018.