Former Texas coordinator Mike Yurcich hired by Penn State

The next time that Mike Yurcich calls a play, he will do so in the Big Ten.

Penn State announced on Friday that it had hired Yurcich to be its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Yurcich held the same title at Texas during the 2020 season.

Lured away from Ohio State, Yurcich only worked at Texas for one season. His departure seemed like a foregone conclusion after Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was tabbed to replace Tom Herman as the Longhorns' head coach earlier this month. Yurcich had two years left on his UT contract.

"(Yurcich) is an impressive offensive mind and talented play caller who has set records everywhere he has been as an offensive coordinator," Penn State coach James Franklin said in a press release. "I look forward to seeing what he can do with all of the offensive weapons we have here at Penn State."

Over its 10 games with Yurcich, Texas averaged 42.7 points and 475.4 yards per game. Both of those marks were an improvement for Texas from its marks in 2019. Those 42.7 points per game rank second in UT history. The Longhorns have averaged more yards during only three seasons.

Texas opened the Yurcich era with a 59-point, 689-yard performance against UTEP. Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger totaled six touchdowns in both of UT's overtime games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma. The Longhorns also had running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson top 130 rushing yards in a rout of Kansas State.

Ehlinger and offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi were the offense's only all-conference honorees, however. Texas was held to 20 points in a key loss to Iowa State in November, and the team's reluctance to give Robinson more carries was a shared frustration among fans and media members.

Yurich has also coached at Oklahoma State. At Penn State, he will replace Kirk Ciarrocca. During a 2020 season in which it went 4-5, Penn State averaged 29.8 points and 430.3 yards per game.

Yurcich is the first of Herman's assistants to land a new gig. Herb Hand, who coached the team's offensive linemen for the past three seasons, had previously announced that he would not return to the team.