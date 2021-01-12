Steve Sarkisian on Texas-Texas A&M: 'I think it would be great for the state of Texas'

Having already beaten Texas A&M as a player, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian wouldn't mind coaching against the Aggies in the future.

At an introductory press conference on Tuesday, Sarkisian was asked if he'd like Texas to play Texas A&M again. The question wasn't unexpected. Sarkisian is not the first coach or administrator from Texas or Texas A&M to be asked about the resumption of this rivalry.

Texas football:One-on-one with Steve Sarkisian: New Texas coach on his offense, addiction and second chance

Texas football::Coach Steve Sarkisian to keep holdovers, bring back other familiar names in new staff

The Longhorns and Aggies have played 118 times before. The rivalry was discontinued after Texas A&M left the Big 12 following the 2011 season.

There is no indication that the two schools plan on meeting again on the football field. Sarkisian, though, did give a brief endorsement to the idea of playing the Aggies.

"I would love to play that game," Sarkisian said. "I think it would be great for the state of Texas. I would look forward to it."

At this point, Sarkisian is likely more familiar with Texas A&M than some Texas fans are. Over the last two seasons, Sarkisian worked as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. His offenses hung 99 points on Texas A&M in its two wins.

Sarkisian was also once the quarterback of a BYU team that opened its 1996 season against Texas A&M. In that 41-37 win, Sarkisian threw for 536 yards and six touchdowns. BYU went 14-1 that year and beat Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl.

"We thought we could throw it around a little bit at BYU with Coach (LaVell) Edwards," Sarkisian said. "Clearly we did that day. Had to come up with a couple big throws there at the end of the game and a couple big plays by wideouts. Oddly enough that year was unique that we ended up beating A&M the first game of the year and then winning the Cotton Bowl here in Texas."