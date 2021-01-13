Report: Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood coming to Texas to work with Steve Sarkisian

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian wasn’t expected to raid Alabama’s coaching staff when he left the Crimson Tide. But the one he’s bringing is rather critical.

Sarkisian is expected to hire Alabama offensive line coach Kyle Flood for the same position at UT, Fox Sports reported. A UT source confirmed that Sarkisian’s plan was to hire Flood, possibly also giving him the offensive coordinator title to boost his pay.

The university did not confirm Flood's hiring late Wednesday. So far, all that's known is that current running backs coach Stan Drayton and receivers coach Andre Coleman will stay in their current positions. Texas ex Blake Gideon is also expected to return to UT and work with the safeties.

Flood was the head coach at Rutgers from 2012-15 and then was the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line coach in 2017-18. He’s been with the Crimson Tide the last two seasons as the program won this season's national title.

Flood’s time with the Falcons coincides with the time Sarkisian was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator.

