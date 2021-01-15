Texas RB Keaontay Ingram, an 1,800-yard rusher, puts name in transfer portal

Texas running back Keaontay Ingram, an 1,800 yard career rusher, has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, multiple recruiting sites reported late Thursday.

Ingram, with 32 games and 18 career starts on his resume, becomes the first major test case for a player transfer under new UT coach Steve Sarkisian.

Former coach Tom Herman had a way of talking players into staying after they put their name in the portal. Sarkisian’s goal in the early days of his tenure is to get to know as many people as possible affiliated with the program.

Herman’s running backs coach, Stan Drayton, is expected to stay on with Sarkisian. Ingram was also competing for playing time with freshman Bijan Robinson and sophomore Roschon Johnson.

Ingram was a central figure the last three seasons. The all-state athlete from Carthage rushed for 708 yards as a freshman in 2018, 853 yards as a sophomore and 250 yards last season. He missed the last four games after suffering an ankle injury at Oklahoma State on Halloween.

Two key plays defined Ingram’s shorter 2020. He fumbled on the goal line late against TCU that wound up costing Texas the win. Ingram also caught a touchdown pass out of the backfield against Oklahoma to send the game into overtime.

Ingram’s younger brother, Texas receiver Kelvontay Dixon, tweeted his support of Ingram. “I’m supporting and rocking with him no matter what,” Dixon tweeted late Thursday.

By putting one’s name into the NCAA transfer portal, the athlete is not guaranteed to leave. It does allow other teams to make contact in an effort to recruit the player away. However, the current school has the right to cancel that player’s scholarship should it so choose.

The NCAA is expected to pass new rules for next season allowing for a free one-time transfer for all athletes where they could go to a new school and not sit out one year.

