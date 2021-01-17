Texas-Iowa State game postponed as Cyclones pause team workouts for COVID-19

No. 4 Texas will have an extended break this week now that Wednesday’s game against Iowa State has been postponed, the Big 12 announced Sunday.

Iowa State announced late last week it had frozen all men’s basketball activities because of COVID-19 protocols. The Cyclones (2-7, 0-5 Big 12) were unable to field six healthy players for a weekend game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Longhorns ran into some coronavirus troubles themselves on Saturday. Forwards Greg Brown, Kai Jones and Brock Cunningham did not appear for pre-game warmups, and the school said they were “unavailable.” That’s how the school is handling players who must stay home under COVID-19 protocols.

After Saturday’s win over Kansas State, Texas coach Shaka Smart said Brown, Jones and Cunningham would not travel to Ames if the game was played. Smart likely knew then the Iowa State game was shaky already. The Horns played the Wildcats with just eight scholarship players.

UT must already make up one game against Baylor at some point during the regular season. The Big 12 has padded the back end of the schedule wit extra days to create some possible windows.

Now, Texas’ next scheduled game is 5 p.m. Saturday at TCU.

