Jalen Green heads to Mississippi State after exiting the Texas secondary

Former Texas cornerback Jalen Green has found a new home in the Magnolia State.

Green will transfer to Mississippi State, both the player and school announced on Saturday. Green played at Texas for the past three seasons. Jason Washington, who was Green's position coach for two of those seasons, is now an assistant at Mississippi State.

Green was regarded as a four-star talent when he signed with Texas during the 2018 recruiting cycle. Over 30 games at Texas, the 6-1, 197-pound Green accounted for 46 tackles and seven pass breakups.

Seven of Green's eight starts were made during his sophomore year. His only interception was recorded in a win at No. 6 Oklahoma State this past October.

During the 2020 season, Green fell behind fellow juniors Josh Thompson and D'Shawn Jamison on the depth chart. Thompson and Jamison have both said they'll return to Texas next season. Graduate transfer Darion Dunn will also compete for playing time at the cornerback position.

In the leadup to the Alamo Bowl this past December, Green switched positions and found some playing time as a safety. In that 55-23 win over Colorado, Green tackled two Buffaloes.

"Jalen, he's very smart. He can pick up the things really quick," Thompson said. "I think that's what's so special about him is how he can just go to a different position and just learn it like that. Having football intelligence really helps his game."

Green is among the Longhorns who have transferred elsewhere this offseason. He joins former UT quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson (Utah), defensive back Xavion Alford (USC) and linebacker Byron Vaughns (Utah State).