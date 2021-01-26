Texas AD Chris Del Conte one of five named to CFP selection committee

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte is one of five new additions to the College Football Playoff selection committee, the CFP announced Tuesday.

The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the four teams that participate in the college football playoff and compiling the weekly rankings.

Del Conte will be joined by fellow athletic directors from Kentucky (Mitch Barnhart), North Carolina State (Boo Corrigan) and Virginia Union (Joe Taylor) along with former Nebraska All-American Will Shields.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock also announced that Iowa athletic director Gary Barta will remain as selection committee chairman.

“Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee’s hallmark through our seven seasons,” Hancock said in a statement. “Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless.”

From a Big 12 perspective, Del Conte will be replacing Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, who just finished his own three-year committee term.

However, Del Conte won’t be allowed to go in lobbying hard for the Longhorns. Typically when a team is under consideration for a playoff spot, any school representative must leave the room during the group discussion.

