Texan turned Trojan: Keaontay Ingram announces his intent to transfer to USC

After three years in Austin, Keaontay Ingram is heading west.

Ingram announced on Tuesday that he will transfer to the University of Southern California. Ingram spent the past three seasons in the backfield at Texas.

A 6-0, 222-pound running back, Ingram was regarded as a four-star recruit when he was recruited out of Carthage during the 2018 recruiting cycle. Ingram led Texas in rushing as a sophomore. Over his three seasons with the Longhorns, he ran 339 times for 1,811 yards and 11 touchdowns. A career-high effort of 139 yards during a 2019 game against Kansas State was one of five 100-yard performances at Texas.

Despite the emergence of freshman Bijan Robinson this season, Ingram still started three times. Ingram had a forgettable fumble at the goal line in the waning minutes of a 33-31 loss to TCU on Oct. 3. He later redeemed himself with an overtime-forcing touchdown catch against Oklahoma.

Ingram suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Oklahoma State on Oct. 31. He still scored a 1-yard touchdown on what would be his final carry as a Longhorn.

Ingram will join a USC rushing offense that was the worst in the Pac-12 this past season. The Trojans averaged 97.3 yards per game. Of USC's top three rushers from this past season, two were seniors and another has transferred to Nebraska.

Ingram will find a few familiar faces in Los Angeles. In December, Texas freshman safety Xavion Alford announced that he'd join the Trojans. Former UT assistant coaches Todd Orlando and Craig Naivar are also now working at USC.